It will be a warm, dry and breezy day along the Front Range with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Chance of light snow across the Denver Metro Area on Saturday!

It will be a mild end to the week, with temperatures in the 40s this morning and 60s this afternoon! Temperatures are on the rise and winds kick up out of the southwest this morning.

Gusts could reach 30-35 mph across parts of the northern plains, with stronger winds in the higher elevations. A few light snow showers are also possible in the northern mountains. 60s on Friday; a little snow on Saturday! This is all ahead of a more active pattern that will develop tonight! Heavy snow and blowing snow could make travel dangerous, especially along the I-70 mountain corridor and across the northern mountains on Saturday.

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Some areas could pick up over a foot of snow, with winds gusting over 60mph and strongest above treeline. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the northern and central mountains from midnight Friday until midnight Saturday...for 5 to 12 inches of snow. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the northern mountains where we could see over a foot of snow on Rabbit Ears Pass.