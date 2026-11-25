SEIU Local 2015 announces a five-day strike starting December 1, 2026, for over 600 employees at Los Angeles businessman Shlomo Rechnitz's nursing homes in Orange and Riverside counties.

More than 600 workers at nursing homes owned by Los Angeles businessman Shlomo Rechnitz are scheduled to begin a five-day strike on December 1, 2026. The labor action affects facilities in both Orange and Riverside counties, including the Anaheim Point Healthcare & Wellness Centre and the Alta Vista Healthcare & Wellness Centre. The Service Employees International Union, Local 2015 (SEIU Local 2015), confirmed the start date for the walkout on Wednesday.

Union Submits Strike Notice to Rechnitz Firm

SEIU Local 2015 submitted a formal 10-day strike notice to Rechnitz's privately held company on November 20. This notice triggered the upcoming labor action, which will impact nearly half of the total employees working at the affected facilities in the region. The union filed an unfair labor practice complaint against management firm Rockport Healthcare Services, which operates the nursing homes on behalf of the parent company. Shlomo Rechnitz could not be immediately reached for comment regarding the notice.

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Workers Seek Three-Year Contract After Lapse

The striking workforce includes certified nursing assistants, registered nursing assistants, licensed vocational nurses, and staff from housekeeping, laundry, and dietary services. These employees have been without a collective bargaining agreement since late 2025, leading to months of negotiations without a final resolution. The union is now seeking to secure a three-year contract to provide long-term stability and improved terms for the staff. The group represents 220 people working at two nursing homes in Orange County and 95 employees in Riverside County.

Facility Locations and Operational Scope

The strike targets facilities managed by Rockport Healthcare Services, with operations concentrated in two specific counties. The Orange County locations include the Anaheim Point Healthcare and Wellness Centre at 3415 W. Ball Road and the Orange Point Healthcare & Wellness Centre at 920 W La Veta Ave. The single Riverside facility is the Alta Vista Healthcare & Wellness Centre, located at 9020 Garfield St. These sites are part of a larger network owned by Brius Healthcare, which is one of the largest nursing home chains in California.

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Corporate Charter Issues and Historical Legal Context

Questions surrounding the corporate structure of the facilities have emerged alongside the labor dispute. The union states that the corporate charter for Brius Healthcare was terminated by California's Secretary of State. A spokesman for the state agency could not immediately find evidence of the charter's existence. Brius Healthcare also owns TwinMed, a medical supply distributor associated with the nursing home operations. These structural issues add complexity to the negotiations between the union and the business entities.

Previous Legal Allegations Shape Negotiation Landscape

The labor dispute occurs against a backdrop of significant legal challenges facing the former owner of these facilities. In 2015, former California Attorney General Kamala Harris brought criminal charges related to patient deaths at two Brius-owned nursing homes in Costa Mesa and Montrose. Furthermore, in 2017, San Diego-based nursing homes owned by Brius agreed to pay up to $6.9 million to resolve kickback and fraud allegations. These past settlements involved fraudulent bills submitted to government health care programs for patient referrals. The current strike marks the latest development in the long history of operations at these specific healthcare sites.