600+ mph B-21 stealth bomber drops conventional weapons for first time

The B-21 Raider has completed a conventional weapons release test, validating its digital models and open architecture.

The weapons release demonstration marks a step towards establishing the B-21's ability to carry and deploy conventional weapons. The aircraft, which will form part of the Air Force's future two-bomber fleet, are expected to begin arriving at Ellsworth Air Force Base in 2027.

The US Department of the Air Force said on November 13 that it had successfully tested the B-21 Raider’s ability to release conventional weapons, marking a major milestone for the next-generation stealth bomber as it nears operational deployment. The test, conducted last week at Edwards Air Force Base in California, also validated the bomber’s digital models and open systems architecture.

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Engineers used thousands of hours of virtual modeling to predict and refine the weapon’s trajectory before the actual flight test, the USDAF said in a statement. The weapons release demonstration marks a step towards establishing the B-21’s ability to carry and deploy conventional weapons.

Manufacturer Northrop Grumman said the demonstration showed the B-21’s ability to carry and employ conventional weapons, even as the program continues to advance through production and flight testingThe Air Force said the weapons test relied on extensive modeling within the B-21’s digital twin environment. This allowed the Combined Test Force to simulate the weapon’s behavior and refine its trajectory before conducting the physical release.

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The approach is intended to accelerate weapons integration by reducing the need for repeated physical testing during early development. It also supports the aircraft’s open systems architecture, which is designed to allow new weapons and capabilities to be integrated over time.

“The B-21 is designed to deliver improved combat capability to the warfighter, combining reliability and maintainability to quickly integrate new weapons,” said Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink. The aircraft’s ability to accommodate different weapons is central to its intended role. Northrop Grumman said its payload flexibility would allow commanders to tailor weapon configurations for different missions, including long-range strikes and operations in heavily defended airspace. The company recently opened a 265,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Layton, Utah.

It has also broken ground on an expanded one-million-square-foot final assembly facility at Plant 42 in Palmdale, California. The production expansion comes as the Air Force seeks to accelerate the delivery of the bomber. Northrop Grumman said the program was progressing through ground and flight testing, with aerial refueling tests conducted earlier in 2026 allowing longer test sorties. , combining stealth capabilities, advanced networking and an open systems architecture.

Its design is intended to allow it to operate in heavily defended environments while sharing data across different military platforms. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach said the weapons test demonstrated the program’s progress towards delivering strike capabilities to the US military.

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“We are building an impressive fleet that will give our joint force credible, penetrating strike options for decades to come,” he said.is intended to become the backbone of the US Air Force’s future bomber fleet, complementing existing long-range strike capabilities. The program is now moving through an expanded testing and production phase, with aircraft expected to arrive at Ellsworth Air Force Base in 2027.

With over a decade-long career in journalism, Neetika Walter has worked with The Economic Times, ANI, and Hindustan Times, covering politics, business, technology, and the clean energy sector. Passionate about contemporary culture, books, poetry, and storytelling, she brings depth and insight to her writing. When she isn’t chasing stories, she’s likely lost in a book or enjoying the company of her dogs.