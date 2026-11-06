‘60 Minutes’ Staff Fury at MAGA-Curious CBS Boss Is Leaked

Bari Weiss sought to distance herself from a story that was critical of the Trump administration.

have accused CBS News boss Bari Weiss of throwing them under the bus after it faced backlash from the Trump administration over an immigration story.

On Oct. 25, the now-Trump-friendly network’s flagship magazine show ran a segment on Moussa Diawara, a migrant from Mali who lived in the U.S. for decades before being deported to Ghana over the summer. Diawara was then deported back to Mali, after a judge ruled in 2012 that he could not be sent there amid fears he would be persecuted if he returned.reported that Diawara faced persecution because he had converted to Christianity, and that Mali is a Muslim-majority nation grappling with an Islamist insurgency.

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The Department of Homeland Security had a meltdown over the segment. In a vile and juvenile post on X, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement account called the “shockingly poorly researched”after it emerged that Diawara had applied for asylum in the U.S. from Mali on the grounds that he was homosexual.

ICE also accused Diawara, who has two children with a woman he married in the U.S., of immigration fraud.team, who feared disclosing the information could put him at further risk of persecution in Mali, where homosexuality is illegal.executive producer Nick Bilton had been “kept in the dark” about the editorial decision not to report that Diawara had applied for asylum on sexuality grounds. Others disputed the claim that CBS News’ leadership had been completely in the dark about Diawara’s asylum claim.

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Bilton and Charles Forelle, the managing editor of CBS News, were aware of “some of the details” regarding Diawara’s sexuality before the segment aired, Status reported, although it remains unclear how much Bilton was involved in the editorial decision. ’ editorial independence as part of her efforts to overhaul the show, including shelving a segment critical of the Trump administration’s decision to deport migrants to a notorious prison in El Salvador.are now questioning whether it is even worth trying to cover “politically sensitive” stories if the MAGA-curious boss, Weiss, will not “stand behind them when the Trump administration inevitably lashes out.

” “Why take the risk of pursuing a tough story, the thinking goes, if the people at the top might throw you overboard at the first sign of political blowback? ” wrote Status’ Oliver Darcy. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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