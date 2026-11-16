‘60 Minutes’ Exposes Shock Scale of Trump’s War Humiliation

The show revealed the true extent of the president’s military mishap.

has pulled back the curtain on the true scale of devastation President Donald Trump’s war with Iran has wrought. CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell revealed in Sunday’s episode that Iran has struck at least 31 U.S. military and diplomatic sites across the Middle East since Trump began the war in February, citing video and the network’s analysis of satellite imagery.

The Pentagon, under the leadership of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, has only selectively recognized attacks on U.S. bases during the nearly nine-month conflict, which has made it difficult for Americans to gauge a clear assessment of the damage caused by Iran.

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“Our analysis of satellite imagery and new video shows the scale of destruction the Pentagon has never fully disclosed,” O’Donnell said. “Since the start of the war, Iran has hit at least 31 U.S. military and diplomatic sites across eight countries, damaging hundreds of buildings and structures–from Saudi Arabia, to Kuwait, to Bahrain, where the headquarters of the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet was destroyed.

” O’Donnell added that despite Trump’s assertion that the war was won on April 1, strikes have continued in both directions for months. On Sunday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps fired six drones toward a U.S. air defense radar facility in Bahrain.

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But the country’s military said the drones were shot down “before they could achieve their objectives,” according to theSince the start of the war, 23 U.S. service members have been killed, and more than 800 have been wounded, according to the Pentagon’s The Defense Department has publicly acknowledged only mass casualty events during the conflict, such as the Iranian strike on a U.S. base in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, on March 1, which killed six American service members. The day after the missile strike, which was the deadliest attack on U.S. troops in the conflict so far, Hegseth described it to reporters as a “squirter” that snuck through air defenses to hit what he called a “fortified” tactical operations center.

But Maj. Stephen Ramsbottom, who survived the Iranian strike, said the fortifications at the military operations center were subpar.

“I feel this is a tactical failure by the Army, our leadership, and myself—all the way down to my level,” Ramsbottom told60 Minutes The veteran has filed a complaint with the House and Senate Armed Services Committees, alleging that military leadership is responsible for the deaths of his six fellow troops. In the complaint, obtained by CBS News, Ramsbottom said top military brass ignored concerns about thin fortifications and described the Port Shuaiba command post as having “no physician, no fixed aid station, and only one ambulance.

” The Shuaiba port base in Kuwait was attacked on March 1, and Army Maj. Ramsbottom described the fatality level as a 'tactical failure.

'Joey Amor, the widowed husband of Master Sgt. Nicole Amor, who died in the Port Shuaiba attack, went a step further in his critique of Pentagon leadership.. They killed these soldiers. And it’s not political.

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There are individuals in that command that made choices.

"Trump, 80, acknowledged that his unpopular war with Iran influenced his party’s historic rout in the midterm elections, but has maintained that the conflict was necessary. The president has repeatedly stated that he would make the same decision to attack Iran again if it meant it would prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Trump told reporters last week that the conflict is “effectively over” and that the U.S. is simply maintaining the “status quo” at the request of its allies in the Persian Gulf. He also falsely claimed during a pair of interviews on Thursday that no U.S. troops had been killed during the past five months, despite at least four American service members having died in July alone. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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