6-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run incident in Cumberland

A child died early Sunday morning after wandering away from their home and being struck by a car in a hit-and-run incident, police say

CUMBERLAND, Ind. — A 6-year-old boy died early Sunday morning after wandering away from their home and being struck by a car in a hit-and-run incident, police say.

According to the Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department, an officer was flagged down around 2:35 a.m. by a passerby in the area of East Washington Street and German Church Road. The passerby reported that someone was lying in the road. Officers then found the child, identified by coroners on Monday as Jari Spencer. They performed CPR before medics rushed Spencer to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say Spencer was diagnosed with autism and walked away from home unnoticed before being hit by the car. The striking vehicle was not on scene, and no suspects have been identified. Anyone with information on the hit-and-run was asked to contact the Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department at 317-894-3525. Crime Resources This story has been updated with additional information from the Cumberland Police Department.





wrtv / 🏆 598. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man sent to hospital after being shot early Sunday morningA man was rushed to a local hospital after he was shot in Linden overnight.Police were called to the 900 block of East 22nd Street around 2:45 a.m., where they

Read more »

Dolphins Sunday Mailbag: Washington, 2025 DTs, Rodriguez, and MorePart 2 of the post-minicamp weekend Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag: From Sal: We know the Dolphins don’t have a Justin Jefferson or Chase, but can Malik Washingto

Read more »

Officer-involved shooting closes down Cumberland County road; state police investigatingA road has been closed off for investigation after an officer-involved shooting in Cumberland County.

Read more »

Man arrested, accused of fatal hit-and-run of 6-year-old boy in CumberlandA 22-year-old Cumberland man was arrested Monday afternoon in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a 6-year-old boy, police say.

Read more »