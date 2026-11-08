6 Winners, 5 Losers From Lions Win Over Dolphins

Best and worst performances from Lions' win over Miami Dolphins.

squared off against the Miami Dolphins. The Lions were looking to continue their winning ways against a scrappy Miami team. While the Dolphins only had one win on the season, they had played in four straight one possession games.

The Lions were also looking to win the game for Jack Campbell, with the linebacker on injured reserve following a terrifying injury last weekend. After a slow start, the Lions inched their way ahead with field goals until a fourth down Jahmyr Gibbs touchdown gave Motown a two-score lead. Here is who won the day in Miami. With DJ Wonnum out of the game following a concussion last week, Moore saw an extended run.

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The Michigan product responded in a big way, forcing a Malik Willis throwaway in the second half after failing to wrap up the Dolphins’ quarterback, before getting a sack on third down in the red zone in the fourth quarter.was disruptive, and the Lions’ rookie second-round pick showed glimpses of what the staff saw when selecting him this spring. For the EDGE, it was his first career sack.

Moore got his revenge for being shook off his first two career sacks later in the game, bringing down Willis for another sack after the quarterback broke free from Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeill. While it was not a game where Gibbs put up over 100 total yards, the running back provided what turned into the game-sealing touchdown at the end of the third quarter, pushing the Lions out to a two score lead.

Another week, and another week of Alim McNeill making an impact on the game. The defensive tackle dismantled the Dolphins’ offensive line, tallying a sack of Malik Willis and providing pressure to make the Liberty product uncomfortable. Overall, it was a strong day for the defensive tackle, and it is clear to see that the NC State alum’s extension was a wise investment by Brad Holmes.

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McNeill got his hands on Willis in the Dolphins’ last chance to keep the game close, but the quarterback broke free only to be sacked by Derrick Moore.to kick field goals and keep the Lions ahead on the scoreboard. Bates provided, going a perfect four-of-four on his field goals alongside an extra point on the sole offensive touchdown.

None of the kicks were the most challenging for the Arkansas kicker, as his longest only came from 43 yards out, but his consistency helped keep the game out of reach of the Dolphins. It was not a perfect game for Bates, as he did have a kickoff out of bounds, but his 13-point effort easily outweighs that.

Clark provided one of the turning points of the game, as the veteran defensive back intercepted Malik Willis to set up another field goal to keep Detroit in charge. That interception and ensuing field goal provided a spark for the Lions, as they rattled off three straight scoring drives to end the underdog Dolphins’ hopes.

Gill-Howard’s stat line does not stand out, but if anyone were to ask Malik Willis about the big No. 50 on field, Willis would recognize him. Gill-Howard showed his speed during the game, chasing down Malik Willis and cutting off pursuit angles multiple times. In the first half, Gill-Howard forced a throwaway, shoving Willis out of bounds after the quarterback barely released it.

On Derrick Moore’s first career sack, Gill-Howard was set to sack Willis if Moore did not finish the job. Additionally, Gill-Howard forced a holding call when in pursuit during the second half, forcing the Dolphins to later settle for a field goal. , as the corner was targeted routinely in the first half.

The corner allowed two of the longest Willis passes of the day, a pair of 13- and 14- yard receptions on two drives that resulted in field goal attempts. In a day where the defense was stout, McCreary had an off day and did not meet the standards against a lowly Miami offense.

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TeSlaa is a player that gets limited opportunities in the passing game, with productive pass catchers Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Sam LaPorta all available. However, what TeSlaa is known for is his blocking ability that allows Drew Petzing to call more runs in 11 personnel. On Sunday, TeSlaa did not meet his own standards, having a quiet receiving day with 1 catch for nine yards while also being whistled for a holding call while blocking.

On Sunday, Miles Frazier got the surprising start over Christian Mahogany for disciplinary reasons. It is safe to say that Frazier did little to win the job against the Dolphins defense, as the lineman was pushed back multiple times, including a bad tackle for loss.

Additionally, Frazier was whistled for a false start. A questionable decision to move away from Mahogany only worked worse after Sunday’s contest. Mahogany was relegated to special teams duty on Sunday, which was later revealed to be for a violation of team rules. The linemen was performing at a high level during his third season, but it is apparent he is toeing the line of Dan Campbell’s patience.

Although Frazier does not have an assured start waiting for him in the Munich game, nor did the LSU product’s play win the job, it is apparent that Mahogany has work to do to get out of the team “dog house. ”Williams did not have a bad day, but it was a quiet day. After five touchdowns in three games, Williams was held in check with only one catch and one carry on Sunday.

Williams did have a big 31-yard catch to start the Lions’ lone touchdown drive, but also had saw a pass bounce off his hands in the first half. The Lions’ former first round pick did not have the day that was expected after a massive three-week outing. Sports writer since 2022. Emmett Matasovsky started covering the Detroit Lions in 2025.

He has extensive experience covering Michigan State Spartans athletics, including MSU basketball and football. Has demonstrated passionate, in-depth coverage of college athletics.