Creamed pearl onions, oyster stuffing and mincemeat pie once anchored holiday tables, says one chef, as vintage Thanksgiving recipes fade away.

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While mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and mac and cheese might be some of the most popular dishes to pass around the table today, holiday menus of decades past transformed everyday pantry staples and convenience foods into celebratory recipes.often included dishes such as creamed onions, oyster stuffing and mincemeat pie," Dennis Littley, a New Jersey-based chef and founder of Ask Chef Dennis, told Fox News Digital.

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"Some have become less common as tastes and holiday menus have changed, though people still bring them back when they want to revive a family recipe. "as far back as 1896, according to online records, and were a familiar addition to Thanksgiving spreads by the 1920s, Taste of Home reported. The dish pairs tender onions with a buttery white sauce similar to French béchamel. Frozen pearl onions later made it easier to prepare.

Thestill has devoted fans, according to Bon Appétit. Chef Thomas Keller has said his mother's creamed onions are a Thanksgiving dish he"can't live without.

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", one person said his or her family still makes creamed onions today, carrying on a tradition from the person's great-grandmother. Oyster dressing called for combining shucked oysters and their brine with classic stuffing ingredients including bread, celery and spices. Before sausage added flavor and depth to the stuffing, Americans turned to oysters, which were easily purchased from refrigerated railcars. It was a Thanksgiving staple in the 1800s, when oysters were regularly available for purchase from refrigerated railcars, Food52 reported.

The filling of mincemeat pie was originally a sweet and savory mix of dried fruit, spices, citrus and meat — often beef or mutton — with suet, the fat of the meat.

"When we were kids my mom would always do mincemeat pie for both Thanksgiving and Christmas and we hated it," one commenter on Reddit recalled. Over time, meat disappeared from many recipes, leaving only the richly spiced fruit filling behind, though the pie's name still hints at its historic roots. Long before Jell-O, cooks prepared savory aspics by simmering collagen-rich bones, skin and feet until the broth set, according to the Michelin Guide.

A labor-intensive showpiece once common in upscale French cuisine and wealthy households, aspic became more accessible with commercial gelatin and home refrigeration. By the mid-20th century, savory molds filled with meat,Aspics have made a recent comeback as home cooks explore nostalgic dishes and fine-dining chefs reimagine them as edible art, Fox News DigitalMade with cranberry sauce, gelatin, mayonnaise, fruit and nuts,"Cranberry Souffle Salad" was chilled, whipped until fluffy and served on lettuce.

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A separate 1960 Hellmann's ad featured cranberry"candles," made with a similar mixture, molded in juice cans and topped with lit birthday candles, Bon Appétit reported. In the 1950s and 1960s, Dr Pepper promoted the hot winter beverage, which called for heating the soda up to approximately 180 degrees Fahrenheit and then pouring it over a slice of lemon, as a way to boost sales during the slower winter months.

The idea originated in September 1958, when company president Wesby R. Parker visited a bottling plant during a blizzard and a salesman joked that they needed a hot beverage to sell during cold weather, according to the Dr Pepper Museum.