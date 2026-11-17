In 2009, the New York Yankees won their most recent championship, and the World Series MVP was Hideki Matsui. Despite having unlimited money and playing in a ca

Dec 21, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges dribbles the ball. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect In 2009, the New York Yankees won their most recent championship, and the World Series MVP was Hideki Matsui.

Despite having unlimited money and playing in a capless sport, the Yankees let Matsui leave in free agency. You might ask what this has to do with Mikal Bridges. During the Knicks championship run, Bridges was a key cog and he was extended to a tune of 4-years, $150 million last summer. Unlike the Yankees, the Knicks financial reality is far different in the apron era and not every championship hero gets a happy ending.

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Even though he’s still making those intangible type plays and had his best performance of the season the other night in Indiana, the 30-year-old Bridges has been benched in the second half in four of the teams 12 games andis invisible. Bridges is shooting career lows from the field and three-point line . His eFG% is down from 57.1% last year to 43.4% and he's attempted a paltry four free throws in his 297 minutes.

I would bet on Bridges being fine and his playoff resume speaks for itself. However, this isn't just one of his normal slumps. It's the worst offensive stretch of his career and1. Mikal Bridges and Pacome Dadiet for Jrue Holiday While it’s certainly too early to panic, it’s not too early to have a discussion about what a potential Bridges trade would look like.

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You don't want to sell low on talent but, given New York’s current cap situation, the front office may feel now is the right time to explore ways of adding financial flexibility. The Knicks wouldn't be getting immediate salary relief in a deal like this, but they'd be getting another proven championship player and another ball-handler to take the burden off Jalen Brunson.

The 36-year old Holiday also has a more workable contract due to his player option for next season.reported that the Blazers had interest in Bridges. The Blazers are 9-3 and Holiday is playing an integral role off the bench. A move like this would help consolidate their glut of guards with Damian Lillard, Ja Morant and Scoot Henderson already in tow.

This trade wouldn't necessarily make the Knicks better, but it'd give them extra depth, cap flexibility and an intriguing young big man. Strus is a proven playoff performer and Jones is morphing into one of the better 3-and-D wings in the league. The Knicks could even turn around and flip one of them for a center.

Niederhauser, who was selected 30th overall in the 2025 draft, has shown potential and his 6-foot-11 frame is exactly the kind of big body the Knicks should take a swing on. The Pelicans front office had high demands for Murphy over the summer and rebuffed New York's efforts to acquire Missi. Bridges is the veteran the Pelicans need and Joe Dumars, who runs the show in New Orleans, isn't exactly Einstein.

A move like this would add a younger player with a simliar skillset to their core in Murphy and give Karl-Anthony Towns a true backup center. On the surface, this trade raises eyebrows and that's fair. Kuzma is unplayable and Ware is looking lackluster with a second franchise now.

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On the flip side, this deal would give the Knicks an expiring deal to flip at the deadline,For Milwaukee, they hardly own any draft capital of their own despite being in a rebuilding process. Bridges can provide a stabilizing veteran presence for the team's young talent and possibly be flipped for draft picks with a return to his Brooklyn form..

Daniels, who is nicknamed the "Great Barrier Thief" due to his defensive prowess, is one of the worst shooters in the league, but is one of the best defenders and makes way less money. Meanwhile, Ejiofar, who was drafted 23rd overall out of St. Johns, could help sure up New York's front line. It's doubful the Knicks and Hawks can align on a trade, but Atlanta is trying to win now and could benefit from having more shooting.

, seems like a bad fit with New York. But he is a tall guard that could help slide Brunson off the ball more. He also only has a player option for next season so this would add flexibility for the Knicks. Steven Simineri is a freelance writer and radio reporter with Metro Networks, the Associated Press and CBS Sports Radio based in New York.

His reporting experience includes the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Yankees, Mets, Rangers, New Jersey Devils and US Open Tennis tournament. He has been a contributor for Forbes, Sporting News, River Avenue Blues and Nets Daily. He graduated from Fordham University and was a former on-air talent at NPR-affiliate WFUV .