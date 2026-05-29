6 protesters arrested after clash with ICE officers outside a New Jersey detention center

Democratic members of Congress said they observed dire conditions within a federal immigration detention center in New Jersey where protesters have been demonstrating for days and asserting that detainees are on a hunger strike.

By Associated PressFederal immigration officers confront protesters outside Delaney Hall detention center Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Newark, N.J. NEWARK, N.J. — Protesters clashed with armed federal immigration officers in front of a New Jersey detention center where advocates have demonstrated for days whileThe families of detainees and their supporters said Thursday that immigrants being held at Delaney Hall in Newark have been subjected to pepper spray and physical force as the situation inside deteriorates.

“Unrest within Delaney Hall is directly related to its rampant inhumane conditions and the Trump administration’s refusal to dedicate appropriate resources for basic human needs like food and health care,” Amol Sinha, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey, said in statement. New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill said state health officials were “denied full access” to the facility to conduct an inspection Thursday. The Democrat said they were allowed to inspect only a limited area.

U.S. Sen. Andy Kim, a New Jersey Democrat, said his office received multiple calls Thursday about physical force being used against detainees. He did not say who made the calls.

“The people inside Delaney Hall deserve their day in court and to be treated humanely, not violently,” Kim said on social media. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which oversees federal immigration enforcement, and the GEO Group, the private contractor that runs Delaney Hall, didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment. DHS has previously denied there is any hunger strike, abuse or poor conditions inside the center and dismissed criticism as political posturing.

Thursday’s developments followed violent confrontations Wednesday night between protesters and U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement officers. Federal immigration officers clash with protesters outside Delaney Hall detention center Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Newark, N.J. Federal immigration officers confront protesters outside the Delaney Hall detention center Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Newark, N.J.

Groups of demonstrators, many wearing gas masks and other face coverings, linked arms in a human chain, videos and photos posted on social media show. Some used trash cans, old mattresses, umbrellas and other materials as makeshift shields and barricades as they confronted U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement officers.

Others attempted to block people and vehicles from entering and exiting the building or threw orange traffic cones and other objects in the direction of the ICE officers lined at the entry gate. The group chanted, “You will hang! ” and, “Every cop, every fed, shoot yourself in the head,” and other taunts at the officers, many of whom wore helmets and tactical vests.

The ICE officers used pepper spray to try and disperse the protesters, according to videos posted to social media. Some used their batons to beat and push back protesters as the officers attempted to clear the roadway for vehicles. Earlier Wednesday, Democratic members of Congress from New York City toured the facility as part of an oversight visit. Reps.

Jerry Nadler, Daniel Goldman and Adriano Espaillat, who all represent Manhattan, described dire conditions where people held in the facility are fed small portions of often spoiled food and their varied medical needs are ignored.





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