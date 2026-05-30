6 New Crime Shows That Are Perfect From Start to Finish

Discover how these groundbreaking crime shows are redefining the genre, including new series like Task, Jo Nesbø's Detective Hole, and Scarpetta.

Audiences have always appreciated a good crime story, but the genre has felt especially strong over the last few years. That’s largely because of the viewers’ changing appetite.

People aren’t looking for straightforward detective procedurals or mystery-of-the-week formulas anymore, or you could say they're beginning to get fatigued. Instead, they are inclined towards shows that take bigger creative risks, feature morally messy protagonists, and unconventional structures. The great thing is that some of the best recent shows in the genre have understood that solving the crime is only one part of the story. The real tension comes from character-driven storytelling and a realistic, emotional approach to violence.

That shift has led to a wave of crime dramas that feel far more ambitious and nuanced than the genre usually gets credit for. To prove that point, here are six new crime shows that are perfect from start to finish. 6 'Task' Task is one of the most compelling crime dramas on HBO right now. The series takes a familiar cops-versus-criminals setup and gives it a deeply personal angle.

The show, created by Brad Ingelsby, follows Mark Ruffalo as FBI agent Tom Brandis, who leads a task force investigating a string of violent robberies targeting drug stash houses around Philadelphia. The story also follows Robbie Prendergrast , a garbage collector, who is desperate for money and starts robbing stash houses connected to a violent biker gang.

However, everything changes when one robbery spirals into a massacre and leaves a kidnapped child in his care. Suddenly, every decision Robbie makes starts pulling him further into chaos. Despite its intense premise, Task does a great job of keeping its narrative grounded. The series never glamorizes crime and focuses on how impossible it is for people to escape cycles of violence.

Even Tom’s central investigation feels secondary at times because the real focus is always the emotional weight these characters carry around every day. The show constantly blurs the line between good and bad people, especially through Tom and Robbie, who almost feel like reflections of each other.

Even though the premise sounds familiar on paper, the Task takes a nuanced approach to the genre because it cares far more about its characters than plot mechanics or shock value. 5 'The Marlow Murder Club' It’s rare for a crime series also to feel oddly comforting, but that’s exactly what The Marlow Murder Club does. This charming show is set in the picturesque Buckinghamshire town of Marlow.

The series follows retired archaeologist Judith Potts , who accidentally stumbles into a murder investigation after overhearing what sounds like a gunshot while swimming in the River Thames. When the police fail to take her concerns seriously, Judith teams up with dog walker Suzie Harris and Becks Starling , the vicar’s wife, to solve the mystery themselves. The Marlow Murder Club stands out from most other modern crime dramas thanks to its tone.

The murders these women are trying to solve are real, but the show never feels too grim or obsessed with them. Instead, it fully leans into a cozy mystery atmosphere without feeling lazy or childish. The show is often described as a modern version of Murder, She Wrote with genuinely compelling characters whose lives are easy to get invested in.

Even when the plot occasionally stretches believability, the series remains incredibly easy to binge because of how warm it is. 4 'Jo Nesbø's Detective Hole' Jo Nesbø's Detective Hole feels like a good old traditional crime thriller. The Netflix series, based on Jo Nesbø’s The Devil’s Star, follows the brilliant but extremely self-destructive detective Harry Hole as he tries to hunt down a brutal serial killer while simultaneously dealing with corruption inside his own department.

The setup sounds pretty formulaic, but the series shines in its unique execution. Every episode is a masterclass in building tension and paranoia. Santelmann deserves all the credit for ensuring that his character remains layered and complex without falling into the cliché of the damaged alcoholic detective.

His dynamic with corrupt cop Tom Waaler, played by Joel Kinnaman, is one of the most volatile parts of the show because neither man fully trusts the other, and both seem capable of crossing lines that would destroy them. The show portrays Oslo as a cold, almost haunted setting that instantly hooks the viewers in.

There’s no denying that Jo Nesbø's Detective Hole occasionally gets caught up in its own complexity, but even then, it’s one of the most gripping crime thrillers on the streamer. COLLIDER. Collider · Quiz Collider Exclusive · Action Hero Quiz Which Action Hero Would Be Your Perfect Partner? Rambo · James Bond · Indiana Jones · John McClane · Ethan Hunt Five legends.

Five completely different ways of getting out alive — with style, with muscle, with charm, with luck, or with a plan so intricate it probably shouldn't work. Ten questions will reveal which action hero was built to have your back. 🎖️Rambo 🍸James Bond 🏺Indiana Jones 🔧John McClane 🎭Ethan Hunt FIND YOUR PARTNER → QUESTION 1 / 10THE MISSION 01 You're dropped into a dangerous situation with no warning. What do you need most from a partner?

The first few seconds tell you everything about who belongs beside you. ASomeone who already has three contingency plans running and is calmly working through all of them. BSomeone who reads the terrain instinctively and knows exactly how to use it against the enemy. CSomeone who keeps their nerve and their sense of humour when everything is falling apart.

DSomeone who knows the history of wherever we are and what we're walking into. ESomeone with the right contact, the right cover identity, and the right exit already arranged.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 2 / 10TRAVEL STYLE 02 You have to get somewhere dangerous, fast. How do you travel? How you get there is half the mission. AOn foot through terrain no one else would attempt — I move where vehicles can't follow.

BOn a motorcycle, a cargo plane, or anything else that gets me there before I think too hard about it. CIn something that belongs to someone else — borrowed, stolen, or improvised under fire. DFirst class, with a cover identity and a gadget that does something I won't explain until it's needed. EBy whatever means are available — I've driven, flown, and once arrived by camel.

The destination matters, not the method. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 3 / 10UNDER FIRE 03 You're pinned down and outnumbered. What does your ideal partner do? This is when you find out what someone is really made of.

ADisappears into the environment, flanks them silently, and ends it before I've reloaded. BCracks a one-liner, grabs a fire extinguisher or a chair, and improvises something that somehow works. CProduces a gadget specifically designed for this exact scenario and uses it with infuriating precision. DPulls out a whip, a pistol, and an archaeological insight that somehow gets us out alive.

ENeutralises the threat with maximum efficiency and minimum words — they were already three moves ahead. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 4 / 10DOWNTIME 04 The mission is paused. You have one evening to decompress. What does your partner suggest?

Who someone is when the pressure drops is who they actually are. AA bar with terrible lighting, cold beer, and absolutely no questions about feelings. BThe finest restaurant in the city, a bottle of something expensive, and a conversation that is equal parts brilliant and exhausting. CA local dig site, a museum after hours, or a long story about why that particular artefact matters to human civilisation.

DPizza. Bad TV. Falling asleep halfway through a movie neither of you were watching anyway. EA debrief that turns into three hours of contingency planning that somehow becomes the most fun you've had all week.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 5 / 10COMMUNICATION 05 How do you prefer your partner to communicate mid-mission? Good communication is the difference between partners and a liability. APrecise and minimal — tell me what I need to know and nothing else. Every word has a cost.

BDeadpan and dry — keeping it light keeps me sharp, even when everything is on fire. CEnthusiastic and slightly chaotic — but always with useful information buried somewhere in the noise. DCalm and controlled through an earpiece, with a plan that covers every variable I haven't thought of yet. EBarely at all — silence is a language and they speak it fluently.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 6 / 10THE VILLAIN 06 Your enemy is powerful, well-resourced, and has the upper hand. How should your partner approach them? The approach to the enemy defines the partnership. AInfiltrate their inner circle, learn everything, and dismantle them from inside out before they know we're there.

BStudy the historical pattern — every villain of this type has a weakness written somewhere in the past. CGet them talking. The more they monologue, the more time I have to figure out how to beat them. DGo through them.

Directly. With as much force as the terrain allows. EFind the one thing they haven't accounted for — there's always one thing — and make sure we're holding it.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 7 / 10LOYALTY 07 Things go badly wrong and you're captured. What do you trust your partner to do? Who someone is when you need them most is the only thing that matters. ACome in alone, quietly, and get me out before anyone knows they were there.

BHave already been working on the extraction since the moment I disappeared — the plan is already running. CCome in loud, come in fast, and worry about the collateral damage later — I'd do the same for them. DUse every resource, every contact, and bend every rule until I'm out — they don't leave people behind. ECharm their way in somehow, bluff through the hard part, and still manage to look good doing it.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 8 / 10TOOLKIT 08 What does your ideal partner bring to the table that you couldn't replace? A great partner fills the gap you didn't know you had. ATechnology that shouldn't exist yet and the training to use it under any conditions. BSurvival instinct so refined it borders on supernatural — and the scars to prove it's been tested.

CKnowledge of history, language, and culture that makes them invaluable in places where force is useless. DThe ability to walk into any room in the world and immediately become the most trusted person in it. EStubbornness that refuses to accept a situation is hopeless — and the improvisational skill to back it up.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 9 / 10THE COST 09 Every partnership has a cost. Which of these can you live with? No one comes without baggage. The question is whether you can carry it together.

AA partner who never fully switches off — always watching exits, always calculating threats, even at dinner. BA partner who gets the job done brilliantly but has the emotional availability of a locked filing cabinet. CA partner who makes everything ten times more complicated than it needs to be — but who always comes through. DA partner who gets personally attached to every relic, ruin, and artefact we encounter, which slows everything down.

EA partner who was not built for this and knows it — but shows up anyway, every time, without being asked. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 10 / 10THE LAST STAND 10 It's the final moment. Everything is on the line. What do you need from your partner right now?

The last question is the most honest one. AOne line. Absolutely dry. Delivered like the world isn't ending.

Then we move. BNothing said at all — just a look that means we both already know what has to happen. CA plan I don't fully understand that somehow accounts for everything, delivered in thirty seconds flat. DA piece of historical context that reframes the entire situation and tells us exactly what to do next.

ESomeone who steps forward instead of back — because that's who they've always been. REVEAL MY PARTNER → Your Partner Has Been Assigned Your Perfect Partner Is… Your answers have pointed to one action hero above all others. This is the person built to have your back — for better or considerably, spectacularly worse.

YOUR PARTNER Rambo Your partner doesn't talk much, doesn't need to, and will have assessed every threat in your immediate environment before you've finished your first sentence. John Rambo is not a man of plans or politics — he is a force of nature shaped by survival, loyalty, and a capacity for endurance that goes beyond anything training can produce. He will not leave you behind. He has never left anyone behind who deserved to come home.

What you get with Rambo is the most capable, most quietly ferocious partner imaginable — one who has been through things that would have broken anyone else, and who chose to keep going anyway. You'll never need to ask if he has your back. You'll just know. YOUR PARTNER James Bond Your partner will arrive perfectly dressed, perfectly briefed, and with a cover story so convincing it'll take you a moment to remember what's actually true.

James Bond is the most professionally dangerous person in any room he enters — and the most disarmingly charming, which is the point. He operates in a world of layers, where nothing is what it appears and every advantage is used without apology. You'll never be bored. You'll occasionally be furious.

But when it matters — when the mission is genuinely on the line and the margin for error has collapsed to nothing — Bond is exactly the partner you want. He has survived things that have no business being survivable. He does it with style. That is not nothing.

YOUR PARTNER Indiana Jones Your partner will know the history, the language, the cultural context, and exactly why the thing everyone else is ignoring is actually the most important thing in the room. Indiana Jones is brilliant, reckless, and occasionally impossible — but he is also one of the most resourceful, most genuinely knowledgeable partners you could find yourself beside.

He approaches every situation with a scholar's eye and a brawler's instinct, which is an unusual combination and a remarkably effective one. He hates snakes and gets personally attached to objects of historical significance, both of which will slow you down at least once. It doesn't matter. What Indy brings is irreplaceable — and the adventures you'll have together will be the kind people write books about.

Assuming you survive them. YOUR PARTNER John McClane Your partner was not supposed to be here. He does not have the right equipment, the right information, or anything approaching the right odds. He has a sarcastic remark and an absolute refusal to accept that the situation is as bad as it looks.

John McClane is the greatest accidental hero in the history of action cinema — a man whose superpower is stubbornness, whose contingency plan is improvisation, and whose capacity to absorb punishment and keep moving would be alarming if it weren't so useful. He will complain the entire time. He will make it significantly more chaotic than it needed to be. And he will absolutely, unconditionally, without question come through when it counts.

Yippee-ki-yay. YOUR PARTNER Ethan Hunt Your partner has already run seventeen scenarios by the time you've finished reading the briefing, and the plan he's settled on involves at least two things that should be physically impossible. Ethan Hunt operates at the absolute edge of human capability — technically, physically, and intellectually — and he brings the same relentless precision to protecting his partners that he brings to dismantling organisations that shouldn't exist.

He is not easy to know and he will never fully tell you everything. But he will carry the weight of the mission so completely, so absolutely, that your job is simply to trust him — and the remarkable thing is that trusting him always turns out to be the right call. The mission will be impossible. He will complete it anyway.

↻ RETAKE THE QUIZ 3 'The Gold' The Gold isn’t another flashy heist thriller. In fact, it’s the exact opposite of that. The series is an interesting, slow-burning look at what happens after the crime is over. The show fictionalizes the aftermath of the Brink’s-Mat robbery and focuses on the ripple effect that follows as the gold spreads through London’s criminal underworld.

This approach gives the show a much larger scale than most crime dramas. The narrative constantly shifts between detectives, smugglers, lawyers, and gold dealers while still feeling grounded in the central conflict. The best part about The Gold is how perfectly it captures the feeling of 1980s Britain changing in real time. Hugh Bonneville is fantastic as investigator Brian Boyce, who slowly realizes how deep the corruption around him actually runs.

The writing in The Gold avoids the usual crime-show trap of relying on constant twists or shock moments. Instead, the tension comes from watching people’s greed spiral into something far more dangerous. The series never feels like a boring history lesson. It moves with the energy of a thriller while still exploring extremely ambitious ideas of class and the way money can corrupt nearly every system.

Given all this, it’s no surprise that it has emerged as one of the strongest British crime dramas in years. 2 'The Breakthrough' The Breakthrough is a Swedish miniseries based on the 2004 murders in Linköping. The series follows investigators who spend more than fifteen years trying to solve this case that slowly becomes impossible to let go of.

Just when the investigation is on the verge of being shut down for good, the team turns to a brand-new forensic genealogy method in the hopes of finally identifying the killer through DNA and family trees. What makes this methodical narrative compelling is that The Breakthrough treats this process with patience and realism instead of turning it into flashy TV science.

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The series is undeniably restrained because it intends to focus on the emotional toll the case takes on everyone involved, especially the lead investigator, John , who becomes consumed by his promise to the victims’ families. The show avoids unnecessary subplots, filler scenes, or endless red herrings and instead keeps its attention locked on the investigation itself.

Not to mention that the procedural aspect of the story was fascinating because it explores a forensic technique that genuinely changed criminal investigations in real life. It’s one of those rare true-crime dramas that feels deeply respectful to the real events while still managing to be incredibly entertaining from beginning to end. 1 'Scarpetta' Scarpetta, based on Patricia Cornwell’s bestselling novels, follows brilliant medical examiner Kay Scarpetta as she uses advanced forensic technology to solve violent crimes across Virginia, Florida, and South Carolina.

It’s easy to assume that the show is yet another procedural, but it stands out by constantly tying the crimes back to its characters’ emotional baggage. The dynamic between Kay and her sister Dorothy gives the series a surprisingly messy emotional core, while Ariana DeBose brings a lot of energy to the role of Kay’s intelligent niece and tech expert Lucy.

One of the show’s smartest decisions is how it uses multiple timelines and younger versions of the characters to slowly unpack decades of trauma, resentment, and family history. There’s no denying that all of these narrative elements do tend to feel overwhelming at times, but even when the plot gets messy, there’s always something compelling that pulls the audience into the next episode.

Like Follow Followed Scarpetta Drama 7 10 Release Date March 11, 2026 Network Prime Video Showrunner Elizabeth Sarnoff Directors David Gordon Green, Charlotte Brändström Cast Powered by Expand Collapse





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