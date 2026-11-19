SNAP enrollment in Texas drops 20.8 percent, leaving over 6 million residents food insecure. Food banks warn they cannot replace federal benefits as strict new rules tighten eligibility.

More than 6 million Texans are struggling to reliably put food on the table, and food banks are now warning about the higher risk of food insecurity now that there has been a steep decline in enrollment for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Texas now has 6,062,890 residents experiencing food insecurity, equivalent to 19.4 percent of the population, and the most of any state, according to Feeding Texas and the latest Feeding America's Map the Meal Gap study. That includes nearly 2 million Texas children, as participation in SNAP has plunged to a 17-year low in the state following sweeping federal changes to the program.

Unprecedented Demand on Community Partners

Just 2.8 million Texans were enrolled in SNAP in September, around 738,000 fewer people than a year earlier, according to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. That makes up a 20.8 percent year-over-year decline, the steepest in two decades. Food banks are thus experiencing unprecedented demand. Texas food banks distribute more than 700 million pounds of food yearly through more than 4,000 community partners, but for every meal the food bank system provides, SNAP provides nine, according to Feeding Texas.

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Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas, emphasized the sheer scale of the federal program in a statement. SNAP is close to 10 times the size of what food banks can do, so it is not a gap we are prepared to make up for, Cole told ABC13 Houston. Referrals to food banks and pantries climbed almost 37 percent, according to Feeding Texas, and the loss of SNAP benefits due to the program's new regulations could make the situation even more precarious.

Federal Law Changes Drive Eligibility Drops

The 2026 Map the Meal Gap study, which uses 2024 data, found Texas' food insecurity rate had risen from 17.6 percent to 19.4 percent. The estimated number of food insecure Texans also climbed from roughly 5.4 million to more than 6 million. Children have been especially affected. An estimated 1,995,810 Texas children, or 26.1 percent, experience food insecurity, while roughly one in seven seniors are food insecure.

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The 2026 Map the Meal Gap study, which uses 2024 data, found Texas' food insecurity rate had risen from 17.6 percent to 19.4 percent. The estimated number of food insecure Texans also climbed from roughly 5.4 million to more than 6 million. Children have been especially affected. An estimated 1,995,810 Texas children, or 26.1 percent, experience food insecurity, while roughly one in seven seniors are food insecure.

Strained Processing and Policy Implementation

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act was signed into law on July 4, 2025, and made significant changes to SNAP eligibility, work requirements and how the program is financed. One of the biggest changes expanded requirements that certain adults work, volunteer or participate in approved training for at least 80 hours per month to receive SNAP for more than three months over a three-year period. The law also expanded the upper age limit for those requirements from 54 to 64 and narrowed the exemption for parents to those responsible for children younger than 14.

Veterans, people experiencing homelessness and former foster youth also lost previous automatic exemptions. Michael Ryan, finance expert and founder of MichaelRyanMoney.com, told Newsweek that Federal rules tightened SNAP work requirements and narrowed who qualifies. Texas is also badly behind on processing. The backlog went from about around 4k applications in January to 175k by early September.

Immigration eligibility changed as well. Already, SNAP participation had declined by nearly 550,000 people from July 2025 to June 2026, and more than half of that decline involved children. There have also been delays in processing SNAP applications that are compounding the problem. In September, Texas processed just 64 percent of SNAP applications within the required 30-day time frame, compared with 91 percent a year earlier. Federal rules call for a 95 percent timeliness rate.

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Advocates Call for Legislative Delay

We're calling on Congress to postpone the cost-share requirement for two years so every state has adequate time to implement these improvements before being subjected to significant financial penalties, Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas, said in a statement. Our priority should be ensuring the policy is implemented effectively while safeguarding eligible families' access to food assistance.

SNAP eligibility depends primarily on household circumstances, including income, household size and expenses. Recipients may also be subject to work requirements. Under federal rules, most adults ages 16 through 59 who are able to work must work, accept a suitable job when offered or participate in SNAP Employment and Training or workfare if assigned by their state. More than half of food insecure people nationally have incomes above the SNAP eligibility threshold, according to Feeding America. The growing strain on food banks across America reflects a worrying mixture of higher grocery prices and significant changes to SNAP, which expanded work requirements to more adults, Alex Beene, financial literacy instructor for the University of Tennessee at Martin, told Newsweek.