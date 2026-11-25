The single-engine, high-wing aircraft went down 2 miles northeast of Horn Island, Mississippi, the Coast Guard said. Two children were among those killed in the crash.

BREAKING: Six people, including two children, killed after a plane they were traveling in crashed off MississippiSix people were killed Tuesday when the plane they were traveling in crashed off the coast of Mississippi, authorities said.

The bodies of all six people, including two children, who were on board the Cessna 210 have been recovered, the U.S. Coast Guard said, late Tuesday after an hours-long search.

Also read Downed plane reported northeast of Horn Island; Coast Guard, MDMR responding

“This is a heartbreaking outcome, and our deepest sympathies are with the families and loved ones who are facing an unimaginable loss,” said Cmdr. Trevor Blount, a Coast Guard search and rescue coordinator. Divers from the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources found the victims in the plane’s fuselage, the Coast Guard’s Heartland District office in New Orleans said in a statement Tuesday night. The single-engine, high-wing aircraft went down 2 miles northeast of Horn Island, Mississippi, the Coast Guard said.

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Coast Guard teams in the water and air were joined by crews from the Air Force, FBI and area county and city first responders, it said, searching those waters for roughly four hours before the state divers made the discovery. Juan Ros, a public affairs officer for the Coast Guard Mobile Sector, said earlier interview that those on board included two boys ages 8 and 10.

“That’s when they lost communication,” Ros said, adding that radar showed the plane descending “at 10,000 feet per minute. ”Crews searched two nautical miles northeast of Horn Island, a barrier island on the Gulf Coast that is designated as a wilderness area and only accessible by private boat. Joe Kottke is an assignment editor at NBC News covering breaking news across the Americas, including politics, immigration, crime and severe weather.