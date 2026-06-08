6 injured in stabbing at New York City’s Penn Station

Amtrak police took a person believed to have mental health issues into custody, a senior law enforcement official said.

Six people were injured in a stabbing at New York City’s Penn Station on Sunday, the city’s fire department said. Get unlimited access to ad-free articles and exclusive content.

The department said it received a call about someone stabbing multiple people at the major intercity railroad station in midtown just after 7 p.m. One person had serious injuries, and other injuries ranged from minor to moderate, the fire department said. Those people were taken to Bellevue Hospital, while a sixth person with a minor injury was taken to Cornell Hospital, it said.

A person believed to have mental health issues was taken into custody by Amtrak police, a senior law enforcement official said,NYPD officers outside Penn Station on Sunday. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul condemned the attack, calling it “an act of horrific violence. ” “Our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones, and we are praying for their full recovery,” she .

“New Yorkers deserve to feel safe wherever they go, and we will never stop working to make that a reality. ”





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