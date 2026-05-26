6 hurt, 2 critically, in boat crash in Barnegat Bay, officials say

Two people were seriously hurt after getting ejected from a boat in a crash in Barnegat Bay on Monday, officials told NBC10's Ted Greenberg.

Six people were hospitalized after a serious boating accident in Barnegat Bay off Long Beach Township, NJ, on Memorial Day evening. Two people aboard were thrown into the water and suffered critical injuries, according to investigators.

Four others remained on the boat and suffered minor injuries.

“We just heard like a really loud bang from it, and we weren't like positive like what was going on, but we saw people in the water,” witness Ford Hansen said. Pope Leo XIV makes historic apology for Vatican's role in legitimizing slavery “The boat kept going, and because they didn't have time to turn around, and they were obviously shocked,” witness Sean Stretch said.

“They were out there for a solid, like 15 minutes, trying to pick them up, get them on the boat,” Hansen said. The damaged boat was later brought to a marina in the Brant Beach section of Long Beach Township, where first responders treated the victims. All six people were taken to hospitals. State police said the two people thrown from the boat remained in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation. Authorities have not said what may have caused the boat to hit the channel marker. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC Philadelphia. AI tools helped convert the story to a digital article, and an NBC Philadelphia journalist edited the article for publication.





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