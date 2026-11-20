Sony removes six titles including Granblue Fantasy from PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalogs on December 15. Check regional availability now.

PlayStation Plus subscribers must take immediate action before December 15, the deadline for six titles departing the Extra and Premium Game Catalogs. Sony has confirmed that access to these specific games will be revoked unless users purchase them individually. This scheduled removal affects major releases alongside niche adventures, requiring subscribers to prioritize their library management.

Granblue Fantasy Relink Heads to Exit

The most significant departure for action role-playing fans is Granblue Fantasy: Relink, a substantial title available on both PS4 and PS5 systems. Developed by Cygames, this online cooperative action RPG allows players to build a party of four distinct characters to combat enemies across the Sky Realm. Each character possesses unique weapons, skills, and combat styles that require strategic deployment during quests. The game supports solo play or cooperative sessions with up to three other players online, offering extensive replayability through its detailed quest list. Players interested in finishing this complex narrative or unlocking all combat mechanics should allocate significant time before the December 15 cutoff.

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Somerville and Fade to Silence Depart

Players seeking unique narrative experiences will lose access to Somerville, a sci-fi adventure available on PS4 and PS5. The story follows a family separated during an alien invasion, forcing players to explore a hostile landscape while solving environmental puzzles to find a path forward. Additionally, Fade to Silence, a survival RPG set in a frozen post-apocalyptic world, is leaving the catalog. This PS4 title, playable on PS5, demands careful resource gathering, refuge building, and survival skills during blizzards. Its demanding gameplay loop offers a stark contrast to the more action-oriented titles leaving the service simultaneously.

Regional Variations in Removal Dates

The list of departing games varies significantly by region, with initial reports emerging from Japanese and Asian PlayStation Store storefronts. Dark Rose Valkyrie, a Japanese RPG set in an alternate 1929 where Chimeras roam, is flagged for removal only in select regional lists. Similarly, Root Letter, a mystery visual novel centered on a former pen pal, and Jake Hunter: Prism of Eyes, a detective adventure with fourteen scenarios, may remain available in some territories. Users must verify the Last Chance to Play section on their specific console to confirm which titles are actually leaving their regional library. This discrepancy ensures that not all subscribers will lose access to the same set of games on the same date.

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PC App Shutdown and Storage Implications

Alongside the game catalog reductions, Sony is retiring the PlayStation Plus app for PC on December 10. This shutdown will permanently end cloud streaming capabilities through the desktop application, removing a key subscription perk for PC users. While cloud streaming is being discontinued, PS Plus benefits on PS4 and PS5 hardware will remain completely unaffected. It is crucial to remember that Game Catalog titles do not function like monthly bonus games. Downloading a title from Extra or Premium does not grant permanent ownership; access is tied strictly to active subscription status and the title's current presence in the catalog.

Save Data Restoration After Removal

When these titles are removed from the PlayStation Plus library, access ends immediately for all non-purchasers. However, purchasing a game after it leaves the catalog can restore access to existing save data. This restoration is contingent upon the user not having manually deleted their save files from the console or cloud storage prior to the purchase. There is no requirement for panic-buying, but verifying regional availability is essential for maximizing the value of the subscription before the end-of-year deadline. Subscribers should review their personal gaming goals and finish these specific titles before the December 15 expiration date.