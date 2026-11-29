Leaving Microsoft for Google Workspace comes with trade-offs. Here are six changes your team should expect before making the switch and planning the move.

that had gone unnoticed in its systems since July. Google Workspace is the obvious place to look next, and Google even publishes guides for people switching over.

But Google's apps don't work exactly like Microsoft's. They mostly live in a browser, they sort email differently and a few tools you may use every day work another way or have no direct equivalent. We went through Google's own switching guides and help pages to see what changes. Before you move your whole team, it helps to know where the friction is.

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Here are six downsides worth weighing. The first thing you'll notice is where your email lives. Outlook is usually an installed app, while Gmail runs in a web browser, so your inbox becomes a tab. The second thing is how mail is organized.