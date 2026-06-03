6 Chic Ways to Wear a Long-Sleeve Dress When It’s Hot Out

Don’t let summer get in the way of your personal style.

Once the seasons officially change, it can be tempting to buy an entirely new wardrobe. But for the sake of your bank account , I’m going to stop you right there.

Because figuring out how to style a long-sleeve dress for summer will unlock outfit options you didn’t even know were possible—and give your Obviously, sweater dresses aren’t going to work for 80-degree weather. But many of your more lightweight sleeved numbers can absolutely be adapted for summer temps, especially if they’re on the shorter side.

With a few simple styling tricks and the right pair of shoes , your off-season dress will magically transform into your new go-to choice for the months ahead. Here’s exactly how to style a long-sleeve dress for summer, inspired by our favorite tips and tricks. A long-sleeve dress with a short hemline is a great pick for trans-seasonal dressing.

Style it with flat sandals in a matching hue for put-together vibes, and don’t be afraid to go big with; a statement necklace and feminine earrings will take the look from good to great. Whether you’re meeting friends for brunch or a date for drinks, this look is flirty and a little demure all at once. Don’t be afraid of the sheer trend! A long-sleeve lace dress is the easiest to repurpose across seasons, hands down.

While you might layer it over a turtleneck or bodysuit during the colder months, swap out those full-coverage garments for stylish lingerie or a satin. The trick this time of year is to roll up the sleeves to turn a long-sleeve dress into a three-quarter- or short-sleeve dress. Keep things profesh with mesh slingbacks and a slim watch. : easy to wear and utterly timeless.

While you’d likely pair yours with moto boots and a leather jacket for winter, I’d reach for metallic sandals right now to give it a more summery appeal. A sun hat and statement bangles work both at the beach and in the city, depending on your day’s itinerary. Even long-sleeve maxidresses work for summer if they’re light and loose enough. Consider the airy option below, which boasts the perfect cut and color for a music festival or evening concert.

While it’ll project plenty of personality on its own, it’s a great blank canvas; pieces like gold jewelry, sleek sunnies, and statement flats help your personal style shine through. I typically pull out my white accessories right around now, in preparation for the sweltering months ahead. The ivory bags and shoes are out in full force for summer, bringing a light, breezy feel to any outfit they encounter.

Go the coastal-prep route with a classic striped poplin shirt dress and adjust the waist tie and sleeve length to your needs; this one’s perfect for getting a cute snap on a day trip or at dinner with the girls. Kelsey is an Instagram-obsessed digital style editor with more than a decade of experience in e-commerce and editorial strategy. She graduated from Illinois State University in 2015 with a BS in Apparel Merchandising and a minor in Writing.

After completing two internships at Hearst Magazines, Kelsey began working full-time ...





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