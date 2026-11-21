Canned foods are shelf-stable, cost-effective, and convenient. Healthy options include lentils, beans, sardines, and fruits.

Pantry staples can make nutritious meals easier to put together. Canned foods can be just as nutritious as fresh options, and they’re ready whenever you need them.

Choices like beans, pumpkin, and sardines bring useful nutrients to quick meals. Canned beans come in wide varieties, including black, kidney, pinto, navy, cannellini, lima, black-eyed, red beans, and chickpeas.. They are also high in carbohydrates and fiber but low in fat. Eating them can help support digestion, maintain healthy blood cholesterol and sugar levels, and aid in weight management.

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Canning may reduce protein, fiber, and magnesium in beans when compared with home cooking. However, canning can also lower phytates, which are compounds that limit the absorption of iron, zinc, magnesium, calcium, andare a great source of protein and fiber and are low in fat. Half a cup of canned lentils provides about 8 grams of protein and 7 grams ofLentils’ fiber binds to cholesterol and reduces its absorption.

It also slows digestion, which helps blood sugar rise more gradually after meals. Pairing lentils with whole grains or meat allows your body to get all the amino acids it needs. Your body can’t use plant-basedcontains about 23 grams of protein. It also provides 88% of the daily value for selenium, 27% for calcium, 22% for Sardines are fatty fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids.

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Your body needs omega-3 fatty acids for healthy cells, hormone production, a strong immune system, and brain, heart, and eye health. Choose sardines packed in water to reduce calories. You can also try other canned fish, such as salmon, tuna, mackerel, and trout.. Your body needs vitamin C to protect cells from damage and support iron absorption, brain health, bone health, and wound healing.

Look for “100% juice” or “in natural juice” on the label. Some varieties are packed in syrups, which can contain added sugar or sweeteners.can be hard to find, but canned varieties are available year-round. Artichokes are rich in fiber, vitamin A, potassium, magnesium, and folate.feed beneficial gut bacteria and support their growth. They also improve nutrient absorption, strengthen the gut barrier, and support the immune system.

Read the nutrition facts label and choose options with the lowest sodium. Look for labels that say “low sodium” or “no added salt. ”Bisphenol A is a chemical commonly used in cans to prevent food from contacting the metal. Over time, BPA can leach into food.

Too much BPA exposure may harm your health. Choose cans labeled ‘BPA-free’ to avoid exposure. Canned foods, especially fruits, often contain added sugars. Look for labels that say “no added sugar” or choose varieties packed in 100% fruit juice or water.

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Choose canned foods with minimal and recognizable ingredients. Some canned foods can contain preservatives, colorings, and flavorings.