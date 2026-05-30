6 Artists Just Dropped Out Of Trump's State Fair, And Their Reasons Why Are Going Viral

And then there were three.

Nine entertainers were originally announced to perform at the event, including country singer Martina McBride, C+C Music Factory, Vanilla Ice, Milli Vanilli, Young MC, The Commodores, Morris Day and The Time, Flo Rida, and, obviously, Bret Michaels.

Well, sorry to the dozens of people who were excited for this lineup, because six out of the nine artists have already dropped out. They posted on Facebook,"Contrary to Rumor, Morris Day & The Time Will Not Be Performing At The 'GREAT AMERICAN STATE FAIR.

'"He posted on Facebook,"I HAVE INFORMED MY AGENTS THAT I WILL NOT BE PERFORMING AT THE FREEDOM 250 EVENT. The artists were never told about any political involvement with the event. And despite the claims by the organizers that the event is non-partisan, SPIN magazine describes it as Trump-backed'.

"they were completely unaware of the gig to begin with. They wrote,"My sister and I were shocked to see our name, ‘Milli Vanilli’, as one of the performers.

"She posted a long message on social media, saying,"I was presented with an opportunity to perform at a nonpartisan event that turned out to be misleading. I asked a lot of questions and was assured this was a nonpartisan event that was meant to celebrate ALL 50 states.

"They explained on Instagram,"Our music has always been our voice and we choose not to publicly affiliate with any single political party. We support the betterment of all Americans.

"He posted on social media,"Unfortunately, what was presented to us as a celebration of our country has evolved into something much more divisive than what I agreed to be a part of. Concerns have also been raised regarding the safety of my fans, band, crew, family and myself, including threats that are completely unfounded and unforgivable. Because of that, I have made the difficult decision to step away from this performance. "





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