Six individuals were arrested over the weekend during protests at Delaney Hall, an immigration detention facility in Newark, New Jersey,

Following a chaotic weekend of demonstrations outside the Delaney Hall detention facility in Newark , New Jersey, state police in riot gear made multiple arrests late Sunday night after protesters violated a newly implemented curfew.

Six individuals were arrested over the weekend during protests at Delaney Hall, an immigration detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda, Sr. said that the arrests occurred after suspects were seen damaging property and blocking the entrance to the facility. Among those taken into custody, two were identified as repeat offenders who had previously been arrested for rioting and failure to disperse, according to police.

Six individuals were arrested over the weekend during protests at Delaney Hall, an immigration detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda, Sr. said that the arrests occurred after suspects were seen damaging property and blocking the entrance to the facility. Miranda added that an unlawful assembly was declared because blocking the entrance created a public safety hazard. The individuals arrested had refused to comply with orders to disperse, he said.

Among those taken into custody, two were identified as repeat offenders who had previously been arrested on June 1 for rioting and failure to disperse, according to police. Allison Wuu, 19, of Fort Collins, Colorado Drew Larsen, 28, of Brooklyn, New YorkJulianna Wurst, 19, of Old Bridge, New Jersey Bill Daley, a former FBI counterintelligence investigator, unpacks the escalating situation outside Delaney Hall, breaking down how "rapid response networks" are hijacking local issues.

The demonstrations at Delaney Hall began after immigration advocates reported that detainees inside the facility had launched a hunger strike to protest poor living conditions. Over the last several weeks, the situation has intensified into physical standoffs.

According to authorities, the protests escalated into chaos when demonstrators: linked arms to form human chains to block vehicles and personnel from entering or exiting; used trash cans, umbrellas and other makeshift items as shields and barricades; surged police barriers, allegedly throwing rocks and spraying tear gas at officers; and clashed with counter-demonstrators in "pro-ICE" groups.





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