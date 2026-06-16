6.7-magnitude earthquake rattles Indonesia's Palu, damaging buildings

There were no immediate reports of casualties, and no tsunami warning was issued for the quake that struck the island of Sulawesi early on Tuesday.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, and no tsunami warning was issued for the quake that struck the island of Sulawesi early on Tuesday.

A man talks on his mobile phone near a building damaged in an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. / AP A strong 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's Sulawesi island early on Tuesday and damaged several buildings, according to the United States Geological Survey and local officials. The quake occurred at 11:27 am local time , with its epicentre located about 46 kilometres east-southeast of Palu, capital of the Central Sulawesi province.

Officials said the quake damaged several buildings, including government offices, a university auditorium, and hotels in Palu City, while a key bridge was temporarily closed due to reported structural cracks, the state-runRussian artist and Putin critic shot dead in apparent targeted killing in PolandRussian artist and Putin critic shot dead in apparent targeted killing in PolandIndonesia's disaster management and meteorological agencies did not immediately issue a tsunami warning following the quake. In 2018, Palu was devastated by a powerful earthquake and tsunami that killed more than 4,000 people, making residents particularly fearful of seismic activity in the region.

Russian artist and Putin critic shot dead in apparent targeted killing in PolandRussian artist and Putin critic shot dead in apparent targeted killing in PolandUK bans social media access for under-16sPolice mistakenly shoot and kill an Australian child in Pakistan





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