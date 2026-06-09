6.1 Magnitude Cuba Earthquake Felt in Florida as Asian Markets Rebound on Tech Gains

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake near Cuba was felt in Northeast Florida, while Asian stock markets showed mixed results with technology shares leading a recovery after Wall Street's recent dip. The report covers market movements, including sharp gains in South Korea's Kospi and notable jumps in semiconductor stocks like Micron and Marvell, amid concerns over AI-driven valuations. Oil prices steadied and currency fluctuations were minimal.

A significant 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Cuba and was felt across parts of Northeast Florida , according to the National Weather Service. The seismic event occurred offshore and sent tremors that were detected by monitoring instruments, though no immediate reports of damage or injuries were confirmed in the Florida region.

Residents in the Jacksonville area and surrounding counties reported feeling the shaking, a reminder of the interconnectedness of regional geology. This natural event follows a broader pattern of seismic activity in the Caribbean and serves as a stark reminder for coastal communities to maintain preparedness. While the earthquake's epicenter was distant, the perceptibility of the tremors so far north highlights the potential for far-reaching effects from such geological phenomena.

The NWS and other scientific agencies continue to monitor the situation and advise the public to remain calm and follow safety protocols during such occurrences. Meanwhile, financial markets in Asia showed a mixed performance as technology shares rebounded following a previous sell-off on Wall Street. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index rose by 1% to 64,654.22, led by gains in chip-related stocks like Tokyo Electron, which jumped 7.5%.

South Korea's Kospi surged 3.5% to 7,743.65, recovering from a steep loss of over 8% the day before, with SK Hynix up 7.7% after announcing a partnership with Nvidia for data center development, and Samsung Electronics climbing 3.6%. In contrast, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 0.4% to 24,553.93, while Shanghai's Composite added 0.3% to 3,970.17.

In the United States, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% to 50,786.01, the Nasdaq composite rose 0.9% to 25,929.66, and the S&P 500 increased by 21.99 points to 7,405.73. Micron Technology saw a 9.9% recovery after a 13.3% drop on Friday, continuing its impressive year-to-date surge that has seen its stock more than triple.

Marvell Technology also climbed 9.6% after being added to the S&P 500 index, with its stock more than tripling in 2026 following a 32.5% single-day jump last week. That spike was attributed to comments by Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang, who suggested Marvell could become the next trillion-dollar company. Analysts caution that such rapid valuation increases point to overheating in AI-related equities, with a semiconductor index already up nearly 85% for the year.

In energy markets, oil prices retreated from overnight highs, with Brent crude falling 41 cents to $93.84 per barrel after briefly exceeding $98. In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged up to 160.20 Japanese yen from 160.17 yen, while the euro strengthened to $1.1540 from $1.1532





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Earthquake Cuba Florida NWS Stock Market Kospi Nikkei Nasdaq Semiconductor AI Oil Prices Currency Trading Marvell Micron Nvidia

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