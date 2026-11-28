The 5th Avenue Theatre has canceled the first preview performance of The Wizard of Oz after an actor was injured during a dress rehearsal. Refunds have been issued to ticket holders.

The 5th Avenue Theatre has canceled Friday night's first preview performance of The Wizard of Oz after an actor was injured during a dress rehearsal. All tickets for the Friday show were automatically canceled, and the theater issued refunds to every ticket holder. The official opening night remains set for December 4.

Ann Reynolds, publicist and communications strategist for The 5th Avenue Theatre, said the performer involved is expected to make a full recovery and return to the production. Reynolds added that the venue will not share more details about the injury out of respect for the actor's privacy.

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Despite the medical cause behind the cancellation, The 5th Avenue Theatre placed a banner at the top of its website notifying the public. That notice cited technical difficulties as the reason for the canceled performance.

For ticket holders, the change was immediate. The canceled Friday performance was meant to be the show's first preview ahead of the December 4 opening, so the production's pre-debut schedule has shifted, and the production team is expected to use the remaining time to ensure all safety protocols are met before the public debut.

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