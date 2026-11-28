$5k designer ski gear has fatal flaw, says safety expert. ‘You could wipe out.’
A new spate of designer ski-wear might violate mountain safety codes — but at least it’s gorgeous.
West Village fashion label that never met a pink satin bow it didn’t like. And this week, she launched a pastel-heavy collection of ski gear with the slope pros at Bogner Fire + Ice, including awhile skiing Black Diamonds, actual ski professionals have a warning: Wearing tasteful, beige-and-pink designer ski gear on the slopes might look cute, but it could be dangerous.of neutral colors on the mountain,” said Holly Raymond, a ski patroller in Mammoth Lakes, California.
For the past six years, Raymond has patrolled the very mountains where LoveShackFancy shot its super-cute skiwear campaign. She told The Post that on crowded days down a run, a pale pink or dusty beige ski suit could put you at risk of a collision.
“The more visible you are, the better, especially on a busy mountain when it’s congested,” Raymond told The Post. “You want people to see you from far away” so they can veer away from you and avoid a painful crash.brings extreme and unpredictable weather to the States, there’s also an increased risk of blizzards, ice storms and even avalanches.
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