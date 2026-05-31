56-year-old rapper puts on a show at Roots Picnic 2026

A 56-year-old rapper put on a show at Roots Picnic 2026 in Philadelphia. The performance was a celebration of his discography that has 13 studio albums, five collaborative LPs, a compilation album, a live album, a soundtrack, and more. The show also included surprise guests and one targeting Drake, Nicki Minaj, and more. The weekend will conclude with a show at Yankee Stadium for the 30th anniversary of his debut album in 1996. The excitement was so immense that the event was labeled 'Extra Innings' due to overwhelming demand. The show was held on May 30th and was looked forward to by thousands of attendees at Belmont Plateau. The show was interactive and a huge success, with the internet abuzz with buzzwords like 'cool mashups' and 'free style'.

The 56-year-old rapper delivered his performance on Saturday evening with a headlining set at Roots Picnic 2026. His set was a celebration of his decorated discography that has 13 studio albums, five collaborative LPs, a compilation album, a live album, a soundtrack, and more.

The weekend also had surprise guests and a freestyle targeted at Drake, Nicki Minaj, and more. The show was a celebration of his discography with songs that would satisfy everyone's palate. There is also an event on July 10 at Yankee Stadium dedicated to the 30th anniversary of his 1996 debut album. The weekend will close on Sunday with 'Extra Innings' after the initial two-night offering drew overwhelming deman





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56-Year-Old Rapper Merry Go Round Deals Hip Hop Show Delivering Discography Surprise Guests Freestyle With Song That Satisfy Everyone Extrainnings Show At Yankee Stadium

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