A Maryland crew landed a 558-pound swordfish off Ocean City, smashing the state record by 165 pounds — but a Daiwa electric reel disqualified the catch.

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USC made sure the Bruins felt every bit of the collapse Clemson, South Carolina get into benches clearing brawl and every single player is assessed a penaltyRep Auchincloss says Congress must put 'guardrails around AI'Kaylee McGhee White: These are the most insufferable people alive'Above and Below Fishing Adventures' Captain Jose Rodriguez Jr. recounts his grueling five-hour battle to reel in a 480-pound swordfish that ended in a community-wide feast. Imagine spending three hours fighting a 558-pound swordfish, hauling the thing onto a 28-foot boat and realizing you've just topped aThat's what happened to a group of four fishermen off the coast of Maryland earlier this month.

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And it all came down to the type of reel they used. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom.