Shop 55 Black Friday portable charger and power bank deals at Amazon from Anker, UGREEN, EcoFlow, and Belkin, with prices from $14.42 and up to 52% off.

Hopefully you’re lounging around this holiday weekend, but you’ll eventually need to go back out into the real world. When you do, you’ll want to make sure your devices don’t run out of battery.

Black Friday deals at Amazon cover 55 portable chargers and power banks from Anker, UGREEN, EcoFlow, Belkin, INIU, and more, with prices starting at $14.42. The sale includes a laptop power bank with dual 140W USB-C ports for less than $45 and Qi2 magnetic packs for less than $30. Every link below goes straight to an individual Amazon product page. Two specs matter before you buy a travel battery.

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The FAA caps carry-on lithium batteries at 100 watt-hours without airline approval, which works out to roughly 27,000mAh, and power banks always belong in your carry-on bag instead of checked luggage. If you want to charge a modern laptop, look for at least 65W of USB-C Power Delivery output, and 100W to 140W for larger machines. For snap-on phone packs, Qi2 certification means 15W wireless charging .