Including a very popular Jeopardy daily calendar that everyone in the fam will want.

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Bulk-buying gifts can make your life easier in a number of circumstances. Maybe you've got eight niblings who'll all argue if you get them something evendifferent. Or a gaggle of coworkers who you want to get a little something for, but can't break the bank. Or you always forget someone on your list and could use several back-up gifts just in case!

Also read Relax, refresh, recharge: 2026 wellness gifts for friends and loved ones

If you find yourself in a similar situation, I gathered a bunch of gifts that I think could be sure bets! Read on for some solid choices.in case they're also reading or watching a murder mystery. This book has 80 crime scene settings they can get to work solving when they've"run out of true-crime podcasts.

" Their words, not mine. "Amazing! These puzzles are so fun. It’s nice that they start easy and get harder, so you can get used to the format first, then continue to be challenged as you learn how they work.for anyone who might mention"the good old days," just buys whatever they want for themselves, is always doing an outdoor DIY project, and/or says they don't want anything.

I give one to my dad every Christmas and he always digs into it immediately.

"I have gotten this book every year for a very long time. Besides the usual almanac items , it is full of interesting facts, gardening advice, and many other features that are well worth reading. I love it.

" —nice on their bookshelf. This could, selfishly, also help you out for the next time you play bar trivia! I like that there are three different ways to play, so I can include the kids with the easy version, and they can give me the hard version . It’s also been super handy in getting the kids more interested in mythology, which is fun!

" —for a cozy, sippable treat just begging to be enjoyed by a crackling fire...even if said fire is just a Yule log on a TV screen. "I can’t figure out how anybody could like Swiss Miss better than this. This tastes like milky chocolate and isn’t as sickeningly sugary. It dissolves so smoothly!

I would always get bummed at the gross sludge at the bottom of my mug of Swiss Miss but at the bottom of this is nothing! There’s no gritty texture or sludge. Every drop is delicious! My new favorite.

Also I love plain Cadbury milk chocolate bars, and I do taste them in this hot chocolate.

" —that I think *truly* deserves that moniker in 2026 when people are throwing the word"chic" around like it's"the. " Each of these look FAR pricier than their Amazon price tag. It can be our little secret.

"I found the perfect bag charm to go with my purse. I love the simplicity of this charm. Even though it wasn't leather, I'm satisfied with the quality.

" —for the person whose flashlight game is unmatched — 'til now! This handheld gadget has a regular light, a multicolor light, an"SOS" flashing light, a magnet, and clips onto a hat in case they need a headlamp for exploring. Might as well buy one for every adult's stocking while you're at it. It's small enough to disappear in a pocket.

"The scarf is large, soft, and very warm. I love how colorful it is; the tones are just like the photo and brighten up any outfit. It's the perfect size to cover up on cold days. Perfect for winter and with a beautiful design!

" —in case your circle of friends can't walk out of an antique mall without finding the creepiest, most cursed-looking object and buying it. It's truly a talent!gave me this book of stickers last year for Christmas, and I LOVE it. I adore morbid things, so it has been a hit, to say the least.

The quality overall was much better than I expected with so many stickers related to various 'eras' of Taylor Swift’s music career, as well as individual songs from her albums. I was pleasantly surprised to see that there were also pages dedicated to songs from. I didn’t anticipate seeing that! I bought this as a gift for my daughter, and she has been playing with it since it came in.

The stickers are excellent quality. I would definitely buy again for other Swifties. , a totally affordable snack with a cult following, for a pack of people who are always tagging each other in the latest weird snack reels comments. The thing about pickle-flavored things I have the biggest problem with is the salt levels.

The salt is so overwhelming usually that it almost isn't pickle flavor, or it's just dill flavor, and I personally hate dill, but love dill pickles!

" —with four learning environments and six plush accessories that'll make any baby squeal with delight. They can pull out surprises to help with their grasp and then use their fine motor skills to place the plush toys in different learning environments.

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"As a parent whose child absolutely adores Ms. Rachel, getting this Official Surprise Learning Box was an absolute no-brainer, and it has quickly become one of our favorite interactive toys! This box perfectly captures the magic and educational spirit of Ms. Rachel's videos in a tangible, hands-on format. My child loves exploring the various components and discovering the little plush friends tucked inside, like the bunny.

It's clear that a lot of thought went into making this toy both entertaining and developmentally beneficial. It encourages imaginative play, sensory exploration, and reinforces concepts seen in Ms. Rachel's content.

" —in a 2027 edition to keep 'em sharp and ready to compete in shouting answers at the screen while watching together. And you can even keep track of your scores to keep the competition going, even if you're states apart.

"I buy one of these every year. Every day I text the answer to my family, and they respond with the question, make weekly wagers, and we keep score for the whole year. It's been such a fun activity for many years.

" —"This is a fantastic light! Great product.

" —that'll provide the perfect place to store sugar, seasonings, or, according to one review, cut lemon slices 'til it's tea time. They come in pomegranate, lemon, lime, orange, and even a pair of strawberries.

"This little sugar bowl is exactly what I was looking for to use at my coffee bar. My kitchen colors are orange, copper, and bronze, and this goes perfectly with my kitchen décor. It is made of high-quality, fired, and glazed ceramic; the lid fits perfectly, and the orange is true to the color. You can't beat the price, either.

I utterly love this sugar bowl.

" —that'll help keep their head warm without drying out or mussing up their hair. Listen,"hat hair" has never been a compliment. When I took the hat off it did not cause any damaged or frizzy curls!to help 'em dig a bit more efficiently. Perhaps they'll thank you by divulging some gardening secrets or sharing some bulbs!

I love that the thumb doesn’t have a claw because I can still keep these on and pull off dead leaves. It also makes removing the plant from its planter to put in the ground easier with no thumb claw. The plastic tips are comfortable and easy to maneuver. They make digging a breeze.

These pointy tips also help in pulling off dead leaves/limbs from thicker plants/bushes. My claws have yet to show signs of separation between the hard plastic tips and the rubbery fabric of the glove. So I’d absolutely say the durability surpasses most expectations. I absolutely love these gloves so much that I may even use them for doing dishes.

Those claws could so easily scrape off that gunk that’s shellacked on to the dishes your teenager has stashed in their room.

"—"The art is so clean and the paper is really good quality - I made some mistakes with my markers so I used acrylic pens and the paper didn’t get eaten up at all! " —who fluctuates between hot and cold too, so they can zip him out of his"coat" whenever they want. Also, he just looks so happy to make a new friend!

"I love him. He is so cute and so well-made. He is the perfect size and shape. I named him Banana Peel Son since his wool comes off like a banana peel.

Adorable. Would recommend to everyone.

" —"CUTIE PATOOTIES! I ordered one, and once I got it, I had to order three more for my friends. So adorable!

" —to make them look like a walking work of art while they decompress at home after a loooong day at work. They're made of natural bamboo fibers and pack in collagen, hyaluronic acid, pearl extract, and algae extract.

"These are amazing! It’s like a well-refreshed drink for your face. My face felt really well-rested and nourished after using it. I like to use it before going out in the morning or for dinner at night.

Leaves your skin soft and vibrant looking.

" —will make them sit for a spell while it goes to work moisturizing those old dogs with shea butter and strawberry oil in a mere 10 minutes. What a treat!

"Super hydrating for my feet! You can usually see when my feet are dry, but when I use this, they stay hydrated for a week after use! Love these!

" —"Great treatment for feet in the winter. Made my feet feel soft and moisturized. I used them at night. Love these.

" —I've had this set and have enjoyed several different flavors from this brand. Now, they don't play around about coffee flavors. You are gonna KNOW exactly what you're drinking. And the smells are divine straight out of the bag!

And the fun packaging makes it a great gifting option. A few years back, I gave mythat'll help satisfy anyone who basically needs caffeine injected straight into their veins. It does have 300 mg of caffeine per cup, so tell them to proceed accordingly.is a small business that specializes in coffee pods, grounds, whole beans, and more.

I've tried basically all their flavors and love them. As someone who drinks a lot of coffee, I find it def adequate caffeine-wise! According to the, “up to 400 milligrams of caffeine appears to be safe for most healthy adults,” but you should talk to your doctor about what’s right for you.this coffee is delicious and works if you’re someone like me who wants to stay awake.

I work night shifts at a hospital, and in the mornings, when I get home, I’m quite tired and sleepy. I made myself a cup of coffee and waited for it to work. Now let me tell y’all!!! This coffee kept me awake for hours!!

BOY, WAS I WOWED INDEED … best believe I went ahead and ordered three more boxes. This is now my to-go coffee if I need a BOOST!!!!!! If you like coffee and want to stay awake, then BUY THIS COFFEE!!! I’m happy I no longer have to take naps to get re-energized.

" —that'll help 'em Hulk it from the car to the house after a big grocery-shopping trip or make all their travel bags soooo much easier to haul on their next trip. This lil' gizmo carries up to 80 pounds without throwing out your shoulder or cutting off the circulation in your fingertips from weighed-down bags. :"TikTok made me buy it.

This is great when you have a few bags and a box — for example, if you balance the bags, you can throw it over your shoulder and walk inside and have two free hands to carry the box, which is great. Product seems well built, and is comfortable on your shoulder or hand because of the padding.

" —"This is exactly what I was looking for! It lays flat to easily complete the word search and not have to fight with the book. There are different types of puzzles, and some have extra secret searches! It’s great for the slow days at work!!

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I will definitely be buying more of these word searches!

" —that'll please the Disney Adult who already has every single thing Disney already. These won't hurt their heads like the regular ears, either!

"I bought these at the last minute prior to a school trip to Disney. They came in a two-pack. I wore them EVERY DAY of the trip. They are so dang cute and durable.

Standing in lines for the ride, almost EVERYONE asked me about them. They thought I bought them there, but surprisingly, NOT ONE shop at any of the Disney properties sold this. I sold one to someone in the line!

" —from the TikTok-famous Magic Puzzle Company with enough versions of it so you can get all your aunts different ones so when they inevitably do a puzzle exchange, they'll be working on some newbies. And this is even better than a regular puzzle because once it's assembled, you can use the easter eggs to solve the"Hands down my favorite puzzles. I have a jigsaw puzzle going 24/7, every day of my life, and am very picky about them.

Since I spend so much time puzzling, they have to be really good. The Magic Puzzles are fantastic...fun, extremely clever, excellent quality, give off almost zero dust, and are challenging enough for experienced puzzlers but not so hard that it's frustrating. I've purchased every puzzle they've come out with and can't wait for more.

" —s'mores-themed ChapStick collection"My mom and I are ChapStick fans, so I bought us each a pack of these. The marshmallow is clear, the chocolate is brown, and the graham cracker is tan. The color isn’t too extreme, but it will leave a little bit of tint on your lips. The flavors are DELICIOUS.

Graham cracker reminds me of Golden Grahams cereal and chocolate is just perfect. I love the marshmallow best because it tastes slightly toasted.

" —for the candle fiends who always make out like BANDITS during the BB&W candle sale and don't need another candle. Also, it'd be great for the accident-prone!

"I cook outside, and lighting a fire during wet and windy weather was a real pain. This lighter was a game changer!that'll capture the spirit of an elf's four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corn, and syrup. Anyone who shares an affinity for one of the most superb Christmas movies of all time , will get a chuckle out of this!

"I won't lie, the whole reason I purchased this is because I knew that my kids would laugh at the name. However, I was really happy with how yummy the actual cotton candy in the bag was! The candy was fresh, and well packaged, and the product name got the laughs expected.

Overall, I would say it's a bit expensive for what you get , but would still recommend as a cute/silly gift for someone who would get a kick out of this type of thing.

" —for lending a hand the next time they need to pop open a bottle. Yes, it's perfectly outdoorsy, but it'll work if they'd rather jet set than camp because it's TSA-friendly! Each tool includes a 1-inch ruler, 1.5-inch carabiner, bottle opener, cord cutter, flat head screwdriver, Phillips head screwdriver, butterfly wrench, can opener, and four hex wrench positions.

Three different times guys came up complimenting him on this and asked where he got itI have them in an empty wine bottle. I will be buying many more to cover the entire bottle in wax.

" —"I purchased this for my brother-in-law as a stocking stuffer. He was astounded that I found this for him. He was very pleased.

" —"Sometimes we just want great Italian food on a red-checked tablecloth with a Chianti bottle covered in multi-colored wax! And these candles achieve that ambience. They are a tad messy so we suggest a plate beneath the holder.

But they look amazing as they melt!

" —will add some unique flair, whether they choose to use tapers or tealights. This def gives off an I-got-this-at-a-flea-market vibe in the best way possible.for a super satisfying gag for any indoor plant enthusiasts. When you touch the plant, it wilts for a few minutes before going back to normal. Also, it's just a pretty plant!

"This was a fun plant. My kids enjoyed watching the leaves pull up and then spread back out. I even mailed one to a family member so they could try it out. I would buy this again!

" —because EVERYONE loves Ring Pops. And because they're individually packaged , you can decide whether you're giving the whole bag to one person, or splitting 'em up for several gifts.

"This is a beautiful notebook. It's small and nice to keep in your bag or purse. I gifted it to my friend, and they loved it! 5/5 would recommend!

" —"My grandson LOVES these! He is always putting them together to let his trucks pull them around or for us to wear as a necklace together! Great price for such a FUN gift!

" —so they don't get interrupted RIGHT when the book gets to the good part! Psst, they have eight different bookish designs, so you can buy multiples for different people in your life to make gifting even easier!or just putting on makeup for the day. This is a fun and useful gift for a beauty fiend who's always telling you about the latest product you've never heard of in your life.

"Best thing I've bought. I love this SO MUCH, I embrace my inner snail every time I wash my face. It's soft but not too fluffy and thick, it has a nice stretch, but it's also not too loose, where I feel like it's falling. Buy some for you and your snail friends :)" —they can tote with them all over the place for the bare necessities, like keys, a lip balm, and earbuds.

"If this isn't the cutest thing EVER! I use it for carrying my ponytail holders, bobby pins, etc. in my purse. I totally heart it.

" —fool the toddlers you know for a spell because it has eight games and exciting lights, verrrrrry similar to their parent's phone they love to grab and hold hostage. You can even charge it like an actual phone!

"This toy phone is a hit with my toddler! The eight interactive functions keep my child engaged, and the bright lights and sounds are both fun and educational. It’s lightweight and easy for little hands to hold, making it perfect for on-the-go play. I also love that it encourages imaginative play while helping develop fine motor skills and early learning.

Durable and well-made, it can withstand the usual toddler handling. My kid absolutely loves pressing the buttons and exploring all the features — definitely a great choice for both boys and girls!

" —with enough room for a pair of earrings or a ring they'll love for when they're at the gym or finally talk you into going to that empanada cooking class. "Perfect size for a ring and some earrings. I use this when I get my nails done or if I take my jewelry off to swim or rock climb. Clips on anything.

Zipper works well.

" —"I put a trinket on each and gave them to friends at work for the holidays. I loved the quality. I think they make a nice bedside spot to drop your earrings and other jewelry. I thought they looked very pretty.

Well packaged. Great value for the money.

" —BuzzFeed Shopping is service journalism first: our writers and editors spend all day shopping so you don’t have to, vetting products, fact-checking brand claims, and surfacing what actually helps in real life. We center readers over revenue, recommend products with authenticity , and reflect our diverse audience, inclusive of a variety of price points, people, and needs.

We cut through fake deals, favor useful info over glossy fluff, and recommend both budget and splurge options with context so you can decide what’s right for you — and still have a little fun along the way.