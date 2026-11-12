53 Nations Urge Israel to Restore Unimpeded Humanitarian Access in Gaza

Fifty-three countries and organizations, led by the UK, Qatar, and Jordan, have issued a joint demand for Israel to allow immediate and full humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza as winter conditions worsen.

A coalition of fifty-three nations and international organizations, spearheaded by the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Jordan, has issued an urgent diplomatic demand for Israel to facilitate rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access into the Gaza Strip. This collective intervention comes as the region enters the winter season, raising acute concerns regarding the survival and health of displaced Palestinian populations who remain critically vulnerable to the elements.

Winter Crisis and Health Risks in Gaza

Sarah MacIntosh, the United Kingdom's permanent representative to the United Nations, delivered a formal statement on behalf of the Gaza Call to Action on Humanitarian Access and Health during a news conference at UN headquarters on Thursday. She highlighted that the onset of winter has intensified the danger for those without adequate shelter, exposing them to severe risks of hypothermia, respiratory infections, and waterborne diseases. MacIntosh emphasized that these are preventable illnesses that claim lives when humanitarian aid is restricted or delayed, creating a public health emergency that demands immediate global attention and intervention.

Also read Israel Accused of Delaying Winter Aid to Gaza Amid Ongoing Strikes

UN Resolution 2803 Implementation Gaps

The diplomatic push references the comprehensive peace plan endorsed by United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803, which mandates the immediate entry of full humanitarian assistance into Gaza. According to MacIntosh, this assistance must arrive at levels no lower than those agreed upon on January 19, 2025. However, she noted that this critical provision has not yet been realized in practice. The representative stressed that while political will could enable progress to improve the humanitarian situation since the October 2025 ceasefire, the current reality falls drastically short of international legal and ethical standards for civilian protection.

Specific Demands to Israeli Authorities

Following recent elections in Israel, the co-signatories of the statement reiterate their call to the incoming Israeli government to allow and facilitate rapid humanitarian access through all available crossings and land routes. MacIntosh specifically urged Israel to restore the medical referral pathway for patients seeking treatment in hospitals in East Jerusalem and the West Bank. Furthermore, the coalition demanded that Israel open and expedite transparent criminal investigations into attacks against healthcare workers and humanitarian personnel, ensuring accountability for violence directed at those providing essential aid.

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Commitment to Winterization and Relief Support

In addition to diplomatic pressure, the participating countries pledged tangible support for relief efforts on the ground. They committed to providing resources for urgent winterization preparation, including essential supplies for shelter, clean water, sanitation systems, and healthcare. This financial and material support aims to mitigate public health risks and reduce suffering among the displaced population. MacIntosh also called for the permission of senior international delegations and journalists to access Gaza, arguing that transparency is crucial for verifying conditions and ensuring that aid reaches the intended beneficiaries without obstruction or interference.

Global Pressure Mounts Amidst Civilian Suffering

The joint statement reflects a growing international consensus that the humanitarian situation in Gaza requires immediate and sustained intervention to prevent further loss of life. By coordinating their message, the fifty-three signatories aim to exert maximum diplomatic pressure on Israel to comply with international resolutions and humanitarian norms. The urgency of the winter season serves as a critical deadline, highlighting the dire need for unimpeded access to ensure that civilians are not left to endure the harsh weather conditions without basic necessities for survival and health preservation.