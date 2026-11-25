Fifty-three newly elected House Democrats threaten to skip Harvard University's December legislative orientation unless the institution reaches a fair labor contract with striking student workers.

Fifty-three Democrats elected to the House of Representatives announced on Tuesday that they will skip Harvard University's biennial orientation for incoming lawmakers unless the prestigious institution reaches a fair contract with striking student workers. The group of newly elected legislators, including former Montana labor leader Sam Forstag, declared that attending the event would require crossing a union picket line, a action they firmly refuse to take.

Democratic Lawmakers Reject Harvard Orientation

In a letter addressed to Harvard President Alan Garber, Harvard Kennedy School Director of Programs and Events Jacob Watts, and Provost John Manning, the lawmakers explained that the biennial program, which Harvard has hosted since 1972, was viewed as a bipartisan educational opportunity. However, the representatives stated they cannot participate while graduate and undergraduate student workers are on strike. The lawmakers emphasized that their election was driven by commitments to helping working people and supporting collective bargaining rights.

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Sam Forstag, an incoming representative, emphasized in a video posted on Tuesday that he has never crossed a picket line in his life and has no intention of starting now. Forstag argued that Harvard possesses a $68 billion endowment and can easily afford to pay its workers a living wage. He stated that if he and other members of Congress travel to Cambridge in December, it will be to stand on the picket line with the workers until the university engages in good faith negotiations.

Union Demands and Harvard's Financial Context

The Harvard Graduate Students Union-United Auto Workers, known as HGSU-UAW, has been on strike since October 27. This marks the second strike by the union this year after Harvard failed to meet demands for higher wages and benefits. The union represents more than 4,000 student workers and is seeking an annual pay increase of at least 4.5 percent. Their demands also include protections for noncitizen workers and an independent process for handling harassment and discrimination complaints.

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Darish Jaswal, president of HGSU-UAW, noted that Harvard has offered significantly lower compensation than requested. The university proposed annual pay of $53,800 for salaried graduate workers and $45,000 for graduate teaching fellows. Hourly workers were offered a rate of $24 per hour. Jaswal pointed out that current compensation for some students is as low as $26,000 annually, a level low enough to qualify for food assistance in Massachusetts. He argued that elite universities substitute real compensation with the promise of future faculty jobs, despite the labor students provide.

Legislative Impact and Solidarity Actions

The letter from the Democrats was signed by a broad coalition of new lawmakers representing various states. Signatories included Darializa Avila Chevalier from New York, Mitchell Berman from Wisconsin, Adrian Boafo from Maryland, and Victoria Broderick from Tennessee. Other signers included Luke Bronin from Connecticut, Jasmine Clark from Georgia, and Paige Cognetti from Pennsylvania. The group insisted that being pro-worker means knowing which side of a picket line to stand on.

The orientation program is scheduled to take place from December 6 to December 8. The lawmakers stated they would reconsider attending only if the university agrees to a fair contract with the striking workers. The AFL-CIO reported that a record 639 card-carrying union members were elected in federal, state, and local races during the recent November elections. This surge in union-affiliated politicians signals a shift in the legislative landscape toward labor solidarity.

Future Implications for University Relations

Jaswal described the support from newly elected Democrats as incredibly telling and a positive tone for labor movements nationwide. He remarked that it is not too much to ask for Harvard to protect noncitizen workers and create a workplace free from harassment. The union president suggested that if Harvard asks newly elected members of Congress for funding, it should not be surprised when those same members demand dignity for workers. The situation highlights the growing tension between academic institutions and their student workforce regarding labor rights and compensation.