52nd American Music Awards: A Night to Remember

The 52nd American Music Awards took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 25, 2026. The event saw a star-studded lineup of performers and presenters, including some of the biggest names in the music industry.

The 52nd American Music Awards took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas , Nevada , on May 25, 2026. The event saw a star-studded lineup of performers and presenters, including Lara Raj, Sophia Laforteza, Megan Skiendiel, Daniela Avanzini, and KATSEYE of KATSEYE.

Other notable attendees included Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots, Harvey, Hinata, Juria, Jurin, Chisa, Cocona, and Maya of XG, Queen Latifah, Paula Abdul, Hudson Stone, Natalie Alyn Lind, Bella Kay, Teddy Swims, Megan Stalter, and Paul W. Downs.

The event also featured performances by Steve Aoki, Rei Ami, Eva Gutowski, Billy Idol, Jim Sonefeld, Mark Bryan, Darius Rucker, and Dean Felber of Hootie & the Blowfish, GloRilla, Riley Green, Melanie Martinez, Tiffany Stringer, Tim Schaecker, Bene Schulz, Julien Brown, Jacob Rott, and Luis Freitag of the Elevator Boys, Mandy Brooke, Ludacris, Bebe Rexha, Manon Matthews, Mia Calabrese, Esty, Flavia Laos, Kelsi Davies, Ashlee Keating, Jay Fremond, Nikki Glaser, JaNa Craig, Micky Gordon, Markell Washington, and Jake Pates. The 52nd American Music Awards were a night to remember, with stunning performances and appearances by some of the biggest names in the music industry.

The event was a celebration of music and talent, and it will be remembered for years to come. The American Music Awards are one of the most prestigious music awards in the world, and the 52nd edition did not disappoint. The event was a huge success, with many memorable moments and stunning performances. The American Music Awards are a celebration of music and the artists who make it, and the 52nd edition was no exception.

The event was a night to remember, with many talented performers taking to the stage to showcase their skills. The American Music Awards are a highlight of the music industry's calendar, and the 52nd edition was no exception. The event was a celebration of music and the artists who make it, and it will be remembered for years to come. The 52nd American Music Awards were a huge success, with many memorable moments and stunning performances.

The event was a celebration of music and the artists who make it, and it will be remembered for years to come. The American Music Awards are one of the most prestigious music awards in the world, and the 52nd edition did not disappoint. The event was a huge success, with many memorable moments and stunning performances. The American Music Awards are a celebration of music and the artists who make it, and the 52nd edition was no exception.

The event was a night to remember, with many talented performers taking to the stage to showcase their skills. The American Music Awards are a highlight of the music industry's calendar, and the 52nd edition was no exception. The event was a celebration of music and the artists who make it, and it will be remembered for years to come





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52Nd American Music Awards MGM Grand Garden Arena Las Vegas Nevada Music Industry Performers Presenters Stunning Performances Memorable Moments

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