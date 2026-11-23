'This information would have completely torn the family apart and left my mom in ruins.'

asked people to share the secrets they know about someone else that the other person has no idea they know, and the answers were pretty shocking.

Here are 51 secrets that could low-key destroy people's lives.

Also read Jennifer Lopez Reveals Fitness Secrets and Therapy Journey After Divorce

"When my dad passed away, I went through his phone and found out he was having an affair. I deleted the texts; later that day, my mom asked for his phone, and I gave it to her. She had no idea.

""I walked in on my stepbrother and stepsister going at it. She had a child less than a year ago with her 'boyfriend,' but the child looks suspiciously unlike her boyfriend. Nobody else in the family knows. They are blood-related.

""My mom burned down our house for the insurance. She scheduled eye doctor appointments for my father and shut-in brother during the day, an hour's drive away, while I was at work so no one was home, stuffed some towels in the vent of the dryer, and left the house with the dryer on. She has no idea that I know what she did.

Now she is loaded; my father has since passed away, and she has a new boyfriend. She has no idea that I know, but her addiction to true crime TV, jokes about the event, and apathy for the well-being of my brother and me afterward kind of give her away.

""I know of a case of a failed attempt at an incestuous relationship. A man had sex with a woman whom both he and she thought was his daughter. She was in her early 20s, and he was around 40. He saw her very rarely as a child, and the mom wanted nothing to do with him.

She didn't want child support and nearly went no contact. After the daughter turned 18, she looked him up, and they had a creepy bond. Neither really knew each other, but they were family, so they tried to make it work. A few years later, they ended up getting shitfaced drunk and having a go at each other.

Apparently, it also happened a few more times sober. They ended up both deciding it was too weird, and I don't think they speak now, but I haven't heard from either in several years. Turned out that when the girl was around 12, the mom made him take a paternity test to settle an argument. It came back that he wasn't the father, but Mom lied and said the test was positive.

" "She never told the daughter, and the man still believed he was her father. So while they did have a creepy father/daughter sexual relationship and will always have that in their memory, they weren't actually related. I know because the mother confided in me about the paternity issue. The 'father' had confided in me about the 'incest' relationship he had with his estranged 'daughter.

'""My dad's ex-girlfriend is lying to her daughter about who her real father is. She's been saying it's her late husband, who died when the daughter was barely 4. I guess during their marriage they tried to have a baby, but it just wasn't happening, so she went out and met up with an old flame.

Not only does her daughter mourn the loss of this guy that she thinks is her father, but when he died, they both got an assload of money from his life insurance. And his side of the family would give her and her daughter money, as they 'wanted to take care of the last bit of blood family he had left.

'" "I've seen pictures of the guy, and the daughter looks nothing like him whatsoever. And they both speak to the 'old flame' quite regularly;My dad told me when he was a bit tipsy after watching football together one Sunday.

""I am pretty certain I have a younger sister I wasn't told about. When my father passed away, we were going through his things, and we found things he'd bought for a little girl, with receipts for more. We also found a note written by a little girl about how much she loves him, that he's the best daddy, etc., with a picture she drew of him, her, and another stick-figure woman.

""My dad is wanted by the FBI for a child sex trafficking ring. I haven't told anyone else in my family. I kind of figured it out after I caught him watching porn with underage girls, and there was always a strange black car parked down the street with two men watching our house. My father rarely left, and he had a ton of strange friends whose origins in his life were unclear.

Then, in my senior year of high school, a man from the FBI questioned me and drove me home. They all but told me what my dad is under investigation for, but said they don't have enough proof to charge him. I also remember having a lot of female friends when I was younger; I'd meet them when they'd stay a weekend with us, then leave.

""I once helped a co-worker leave her husband in secret. Later, at a different job, I encountered someone with a familiar name. It was the man I'd helped her leave. We were never more than passing acquaintances despite practically being work neighbors.

It was pretty surreal knowing something so big about a virtual stranger.

" "She left because she was concerned for her safety due to a number of escalating incidents that involved destruction of property and psychological abuse. I don't know the whole story, but I think it was a pretty complex situation. In public, he seemed like just a normal guy, pretty quiet, a little socially awkward. Whatever part of him was nasty or abusive seemed to be confined to his personal life, I guess.

""I started seeing a girl who was 'on a break' with her boyfriend. When 'the break' ended, we kept seeing each other.

Finally, I broke it off because I was falling in love with her. She was hopelessly tethered to this high school sweetheart who had been with her through the death of her parents, even though he was a do-nothing loser. But maaaannnn the sex was so good. Months later, she calls at 1 a.m., all chirpy, and asks to come over.

I think she's making a booty call. She shows up, smiling shyly at the door.

"Definitely not her boyfriend's. And I am the only person she felt safe telling. No path for this knowledge to return to her life. He got his shit together, started a business.

They got married. She got her PhD and became a professor. They have two kids, and he put his business on ice to be a stay-at-home dad.u/throwaway1point1"Two of our friends, who had been together for a couple of years, suddenly broke up. About the same time, he completely disconnected from social media and seemed rather busy for a while.

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Turns out, due to suspicious internet activity, the police raided his house and found tons of child sex abuse material. He was convicted and had to go through a recovery program that, among other things, required him to disconnect from social media. His girlfriend didn't take it well, although she did keep his secret. The reason we know is that we had a party at our place.

At a certain point, this guy and his girlfriend went to our son's room to talk privately. We have a baby monitor device in his room.

" "My wife was in the kitchen, and she heard their conversation through the monitor while doing the dishes. She didn't tell anyone but me, and we kept it a secret from anyone who could possibly know him.

""I know one of my coworkers once had a kid who died in a fire. She was really depressed and had said she'd had to repair fire damage to her house. A quick internet search revealed the tragedy. I'll never tell anyone; I don't think anyone else knows.

""My aunt had a baby boy when she was a teen. To this day, my grandparents are not aware of their first grandson's existence and still believe I am their first grandchild. The only other person she told was her sister . I only know because my mom told me.

""My grandparents were in the US while everything happened. Both my aunt and my mom were entering college in the Philippines.

""My father doesn't know that I know he constantly cheated on my mother during their marriage, even giving her gonorrhea at one point. He also doesn't know that I know he slept with his younger brother's wife, and that consequently led to his brother's divorce and suicide a few months later. He actually wondered why he wasn't allowed at the funeral.

""About 20 years ago, a friend's daughter was assaulted by a predator who then went on the run. My friend later went on vacation for a short time. When he came back, I overheard him telling his father that it was taken care of and that they wouldn't ever find the predator.

""One of my friends got married to a beautiful woman about a year ago. About a month ago, at our mutual friend's bachelor party, he got really drunk and had sex with an openly gay friend. The actual wedding for this mutual friend was last week, and it was quite awkward, as the two guys who had sex are not on speaking terms.

""My friend's mother is a stuck-up, judgmental, holier-than-thou, preachy jerk...and she has no idea that if she ever takes it too far with me, I will NUKE her and tell her family, community, and church about the secret son she had as a teen that she refused to acknowledge when he found her. ""A botany professor at my university managed to impregnate his wife and a colleague within one week. He is now known to some as The Pollinator.

He is still married and still works with the mother of his other child.

""I googled a university classmate. She had told me her mother had passed, but kinda said it was no big deal. When I googled her, I found out her mother was a psychologist and had been brutally murdered by one of her patients. I never brought it up.

""Back in the '90s, a drug-dealing friend of mine offered to buy my friend and me drinks all night if we accompanied him to a local roadhouse where he was supposed to meet a guy who was supposed to deliver him some speed. The guy never showed up, and my dealer friend was furious. The absentee drug delivery guy was found stabbed to death in a ditch outside town a couple of days later.

I'm pretty sure my friend killed him.

""I work for a pretty anti-gay/conservative company. Little does the owner know that a few other coworkers and I have listened to him ramble on about how he is secretly gay while he is drunk, multiple times . He's married with a son, and they have no clue about how he really feels.

""I was at a party with one of my employees and her husband. She began giving her husband's best friend shit about his role in a three-way with another mutual friend and a well-known barfly. I noticed, out of the corner of my eye, her husband make himself small and quickly step away to find himself a new conversation. Turns out the three-way was actually his best friend, the barfly, and him.

Also, it turns out pretty much the entire town knew, with the exception of my employee , who continually beat that dead horse to razz her husband's friends.

""A colleague of mine is a convicted rapist. We work in an office setting, so there are lots of women around who might feel uncomfortable around him. HR knew about the rap, either in his employment application or during the background check, but decided NOT to tell the hiring manager and approved the hire.

A couple of folks did a search online later, only to discover there was a shit ton of coverage in the local news about the events that led to drugging and raping a young woman.

""When I was probably about 6 or 7, my mom was flipping her shit about some papers my dad served her during their nasty divorce, and she made a comment about him wanting her to abort me. I wasn't even old enough to know what she was talking about.

I never told my dad that I knew...we are actually very close, and it would devastate him to know that something he said/felt at age 22 would come back to haunt him.

""My BIL has a stash of used, dirty panties. That in itself wouldn't be that weird to me. But he keeps them all in a Ziploc bag, locked in his safe, with nothing else in the safe. Just a bag of dirty panties.

In a gun safe. I know this because the other BIL had to go through his room recently to get all of his guns out of the house , and he found the panty stash.

""My mom and I found out that her dad isn't her real dad, and we've secretly been trying to find her real dad for years with no real luck. Nobody else in the family knows that we know.

" "We look NOTHING like the rest of the family at all. We are olive-skinned, dark-haired, Italian-looking; the rest of the family is the complete opposite. We are the actual black sheep. We went through my grandma's photo albums, and we found a photo behind a photo, and it was a mirror image of my mother but male.

In the back of the picture was something along the lines of 'love you baby.

' Everything about her life started to make sense. We went to a great-aunt of hers, and she admitted to my mom that my grandma had an affair with an Italian man.

""My old boss had eight abortions, all fathered by her long-term boyfriend, who has been wanting kids for years but believes he is infertile. ""An old friend's husband cheats on her at least twice a week. He says he is getting called out on a job or some such. The only reason I know is that they asked me to work on their shared laptop.

I opened the existing browser window, and it was an online dating site that had his profile. I snooped and saw messages between him and another woman about him leaving that night to go see her. He was also saying that they had to keep it quiet so his wife wouldn't find out. I immediately told her and showed her the page.

She broke down and didn't talk to him for a couple of days. After a while, she just accepted it and decided not to bring it up and to stay with him. He still has no clue that both of us know.

""My boss's father murdered his first wife. The second wife and he have no idea. The father died about 20 years ago and took the secret with him. He had been married for about a year to a woman, then got drunk and bashed her to death with a hammer.

Then he called the cops and told them she fell and hit her head on a pipe. They found his bloody clothes and a hammer in the closet. He did 15 years of his sentence, then got out on good behavior. He moved to another state , remarried, and started over with a new family.

They have no idea about his past.

" "I found out when I mentioned something about my ancestry, and he said he didn't know anything at all about his father's family. He said they were all dead by the time he grew up. So I looked into it when I got home. He has a fairly unusual name, and I knew the full name of his father.

A few newspaper articles popped up. I know it's his father, not only because of the name, but because there was a full photograph of the guy, and we have that photo hanging in our building.

""Neither of my parents told me why they got a divorce. My mom would just say, 'We didn't love each other' or 'We didn't get along anymore,' and then my mom's ex-BFF told me that they finally split up because my dad gave my mom an ultimatum.

'Either you get an abortion, or we get a divorce. ' So I have a great mom and a great little brother and very little contact with my shitty dad. ""My friend's mother has had multiple affairs, cheating on her husband.

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I found out that she pissed off the wrong Pentecostal wife. The wife put a burning heap of shit on her doorstep.

" "My other friend's mother and this friend's mother were frenemies. She told me at a get-together when she had too much pinot grigio. I wasn't surprised.

""My dad has had multiple affairs over the past 10 years, and I'm the only one in our family who knows. He does a lot of international business for work, and a few years ago I became suspicious of how he spends his time. I got access to his email and phone records and found out about three long-term affair partners spanning over a few years, all outside the US.

I wanted to tell my mom, but I knew it would absolutely crush her, and despite his infidelity, he's always been a good provider/father for us. This information would have completely torn the family apart and left my mom in ruins. I never confronted him about it, and from what I can gather, he had a change of heart and completely stopped about two years ago.

But to this day, I sometimes wonder whether or not I did the right thing by not saying anything.

""Someone I know once went away with her boyfriend for a few months, allegedly to travel the world. I saw some documents lying around that made me pretty sure that she was pregnant and dropping the baby off with an adoptive family.

""My dad cheated on his ex-wife with my mom. My older brother has no idea that my dad cheated on her . I actually don't know if my mom knows either. Dad's been married to my mom for, like, 25 years now, so there's no point in stirring up trouble now.

""When I was younger, I had a habit of taking a few dollars from my parents' room to fuel my arcade addiction . Once, I found my old camcorder in my dad's stuff. Figuring I had lost it, I decided to turn it on and check if it still worked. I hit the playback option, and I saw my dad banging a regular customer.

I think I was 15–16 at the time. I was ashamed, especially since he would always rave on about religious values, etc. I decided not to tell anyone as I didn't want to break up the family. The thing is, I hear my mum take jabs at him, talking about the customer I saw on the tape. So a part of me thinks that she knows.

" "A few weeks ago, I also discovered my dad's weekly shopping contained a bunch of Barbie doll knockoffs. I figured this was a little strange, as both of my sisters are 25+. Now my theory is that he might have a child with someone else... Or maybe he's donating them to a local children's hospital; who knows.

""My dad tried to cheat on his wife by rekindling an old flame via Facebook. I kiboshed it by telling the woman what I knew and that I'd tell her husband if she didn't cut contact with my dad. She blocked him immediately. He was all bummed for the next week.

Moral? Don't leave your Facebook logged in.

""I found out that the father of my cousin's child is a gay porn star. My dad isn't super tech-savvy, and he asked me to look at his iPad when I was home for Christmas last year because it was really slow. As I was going through everything, I saw a long conversation he had with my uncle.

The gist of it was that my cousin , who has a 2-year-old daughter, was in a custody battle with her daughter's father . Logan had never really been involved with the daughter, from what I understand, and now Beth was in a pretty serious relationship with someone new. The new boyfriend wanted to move out of state for a job, but Beth couldn't come because of a custody issue with Logan.

Beth knew that Logan was a porn star and wanted to use that against him to try to get custody, but she didn't know the specifics of his work or any sites he was on or whatever.

" "It was clear that she was trying everything she could to try and get screenshots or video clips to play in court as proof that he's an unfit father. Well, you can bet I googled that shit when I got home and found him pretty quickly. He did a lot of work for some pretty amateur-looking studios.

He then went on to try and run his own site where he was the featured performer, but would also do videos with other straight guys, like, once a week. I never told anyone in my family that I found out about Logan, and I definitely didn't give my uncle or Beth anything I found.

I don't know Logan, and can't say how good of a dad he is, but being a porn star isn't a mark against him in my book. I think it's pretty shitty that Beth would be cool with it until she wants to move out of state, and now suddenly she's the moral authority and what he does for a living makes him an unfit parent? Nah.

""My older sister is my mother. A second cousin of hers is my father. She gave me to her parents, who legitimately adopted me and raised me. BTW, they're awesome parents, but no one felt the need to tell me who my biological parents are.

""My brother started the fire in our backyard that destroyed half the property and my dad's whole shed full of tools. The fire was centered around the very spot my brother had been sneaking out back at night to smoke, and he would always put the cigarettes out on the dry pile of logs stacked right next to him. I saw him out there every night because my window pointed to the backyard.

I was planning to use the information for leverage to get him to take me to GameStop onlaunch night. But after the fire, I kept my mouth shut; I could tell he felt guilty enough about it since he spent the whole week after helping my dad clean up the damage and repaint/repair what they could. I still got"A girl I went to school with is getting a divorce. She told everyone it's because he cheated on her.

Come to find out, she was actually consistently cheating on him for over a year with one of my guy friends. Now, when she tells all our friends how hurt she feels, I just can't stand to listen. She has no clue I know and tries to play the pity card with me, and I am just not having it. She even said that someone we know started a rumor that she slept with him.

""My mates and I grabbed our buddy's laptop to watch some movies. One of the boys found a folder that was named 'Sara' . In the folder were heaps of photoshopped porn pictures with his and her heads replacing the people's heads in the pictures. It was heaps weird, and there were so many pictures.

He must have spent countless hours making them. When he found out we were using his laptop, he lost his shit and yelled at us. We never told him that we found his little stash, though.

""My dad was in jail for attempted murder shortly before I was born. He's never told me or given me any indication that he would. When I was a kid and struggling in school, I heard rumors about him having been in jail. Eventually I asked my mum about it, and she came clean; this was about sixth grade.

As I was struggling in school, my dad would regularly cuss me out , but thinking of him as a murderer made it really scary for me. He worked really hard after he got out and had me, though. He bought out my grandfather's company and made it hugely successful; before that, he worked three jobs when I was a kid.

I know he's deeply ashamed of it, but he's still not made any effort to tell me about it. I'm 27 this month.

""My father apparently got into a car accident while drunk driving and killed his friend. This was after being conscripted. This led my father to basically fuck his whole life up and turn to drugs. He doesn't know my sister, and I know.

However, on the bright side, in the past few years, he's been pretty healthy and seems to be clean. He works and enjoys nothing else but working in his garden and seeing us, of course.

""My brother thinks our entire family doesn't know he has a son. My sister found out, along with our stepfather, when they were all briefly working together and saw child support information in paperwork.

""When I was in high school, my dad came home incredibly drunk and told me that my mother had cheated on him and had gotten pregnant with me by this other man. I'm not sure I believe him because he blacked out walking down the stairs, he was so drunk. The next morning, he came to me and asked what he'd done.

When I told him, he hugged me and cried and said it wasn't true and that he was my father. I've never brought it up to my mother because I don't think I could bear to find out the woman I've respected my whole life was a cheater.

""During an ex-friend's wedding, the couple introduced one of the bridesmaids to one of the groom's friends. That night they hooked up, and five years later, they got married. What only a couple of people know is that while the original newlyweds were engaged, the groom-to-be was fooling around with the bridesmaid that he later introduced to his friend.

His wife has no idea the woman who stood with her at her wedding was sending nudes and fooling around with the man she was about to marry.

""I know my great-grandmother had a child out of wedlock, gave her to her sister, and was always there as an aunt. This kid was always the favorite 'Niece,' and my great-grandmother was always her favorite 'Aunt.

' This child is now 82 years old and still living. I have her contact info that I tracked down, but I can never sit down and make that phone call; it would just be too hard on her.

""My parents were swingers. I found out at 10 years old. I got out of bed to go to the kitchen to get something to drink, and my dad was watching my mom with a family friend that they had known since before I was born. The worst part was that this family friend's wife had no idea this was going on, and when she found out, it ended their marriage.

To this day, my mother has no idea I knew that she and my father were swingers.

""My neighbor is having an affair. She and her husband leave for work every morning, and she comes back with another dude around lunchtime about twice a week. I don't think she knows I work from home and realizes how big their picture windows really are.

""I know that my old school teacher used to take bribes from parents to raise their children's grades. ""My friend's dad had another wife all set up two states over.

Meanwhile, his mom was battling breast cancer.

"And finally... "My friend's dad is having an affair with a girl only a few years older than his daughter , and she has the same name as her. "Now it's your turn — any of you want to share the secrets you know about others that they have no idea you know? Let us know in the comments below or via this anonymous form.