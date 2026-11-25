Surprising gifts they didn't know they needed — but they certainly do.

BuzzFeed and our publishing partners may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. I'm a deputy editorial director on the BuzzFeed Shopping team , who has spent the better part of a decade finding, vetting, and writing about products , from no-nonsense toilet cleaners to the best mascaras to genius ideas that'll win your next gift exchange.on your loved ones' wish lists, you're in the right place. From stocking stuffers to bigger gifts, we've got ideas at all price points and for everyone you're shopping for – and all just about guaranteed to make everyone in the room ooh and ahh.for anyone who loves the retro look and prioritizes physical media — you never know when your favorite is suddenly not going to be available on streaming!

Whether they collect vintage CDs or want to show off the limited edition CDs released by their favorite current artists, they're sure to love this and use it all the time.

Also read 20 Gift Ideas for Your Wife That She Probably Wouldn't Buy for Herself

"This CD player is excellent; I can take it anywhere, it has Bluetooth connectivity, and the audio quality is very good! " —that'll make a beautiful addition to their bedside table and be the perfect place to store small everyday objects — but also make them look forward to the next time they dominate at their next game night every single day. It’s lightweight, but it doesn’t look or feel cheap at all.

The colors and material are gorgeous in person, and I love the vintage, nostalgic feel. I have mine on my dresser for rings and little pieces of jewelry and it looks so cute.for years — and this may have that beat! This 11-inch stuffed animal has a cheeky little side-eye, is cuddly soft, and lets out a delightful scream that makes everyone in the vicinity giggle with just a gentle squeeze.

"Absolutely LOVE this item!!!! I bought it for my husband for Christmas a couple of years ago as a little gag joke. Since then, it has been sitting on our counter, and it has been our little wake-up call; every now and then, we'll go and squeeze it just to get a giggle. A friend of mine just recently got promoted to a higher level in his position and will have his own office.

I just purchased another one to put in his office as a stress reliever and for a laugh. I do have plans to purchase another one in the future!!!

" — "Every year I take the time and effort to intentionally find one of the loudest toys on the market for my nieces and nephews. This Screaming Goat Toy did not disappoint! It arrived as described and functions just as I hoped it would — as a cute, soft, cuddly gift for the kids while it emits a sharp, repetitive screaming goat sound that startles everyone else.

It is funny and was an excellent value for the money spent.

" —— yeah, you read that right. It's great for baking, milkshakes, topping toast/yogurt/oatmeal, and, of course, ice cream sundaes...and according to oneI used to buy small bottles at Walmart and Tops, but someone else must’ve caught on to the deliciousness of this miracle sauce because it has become scarce. Thankfully Amazon sells this ginormous tub of awesomeness at an excellent price. It’s so much cheaper to buy it this way.

It’s a win-win-win. You’re welcome, and you can thank me later by not buying every single tub. I’m almost out.

" —to challenge the word games enthusiast who feels that one puzzle per 24 hours just isn't enough. They work just like the daily games: separate 16 words into four groups . And unlike the app, they won't know when they guess wrong, so the book is for anyone who yearns to be heckled from their favorite indoor plant or in their yard as they weed.

"It's Not Easy Being Green...that song must have been written about your lawn! ""Oh ho ho ho ho! " Btw, though they look like concrete, they're made of machinery-grade plastic, so they're both lightweight and weather-resistant. "Genuinely the cutest garden statue I have ever seen.

I bought three and I plan on being back for a bunch more. Great quality and just fantastic designs. Never thought a garden statue could make me so happy!

" — Pixie Dust Gardening is a small biz based in Alabama making plastic garden statues of all your favorite Muppet and Disney characters. ) any true fan will love. And for anyone concerned about their favorite Muppet being a murderer, don't fret; the packaging itself says they're just putting on a *murder mystery show*, of course!

"The family really enjoyed this gift. Great family game that is better than the original Clue game, in that one plays with ALL the characters, regardless of how many actual players you have.

Each time you make a 'guess' at the room, perpetrator, and weapon, you move the perpetrator to that room, so, while your opponent may have been trying to make their way across the board, they may be completely twarted when someone decides to accuse them of the crime, a 365-day art journal designed to spark creativity and make bringing out their artistic side a daily, low-stakes habit. Every day, there's a prompt designed to take 10-15 minutes, including line drawing, doodling, watercolor, calligraphy, and more.

They'll think of you every day with every prompt!

"My favorite morning ritual. LOVE! LOVE! LOVE!

This book is amazing. A quick creative exercise every day for 365 days! It’s even better than expected. Brittany has done a phenomenal job putting this book together- and has videos for the first 30 days that correspond with the first 30 days in your book.

Get this book. You won’t regret it!

" —because who among us hasn't looked at their pup with jealousy during a midafternoon snooze? This generously sized plush bed is large enough to fit one adults, or an adult plus a dog, and comes with a furry blanket for maximum snuggles. I'm drifting off just thinking about it...

"I have a senior dog with arthritis that I worry about falling off the bed and hurting himself, especially because his joint meds at night make him sedated and disoriented around bedtime. I didn’t want to drop my bed to the floor, so I was looking for alternative bedding to accommodate his situation. It’s so comfy, I can sleep and nap with my pets , and I almost prefer it to my own human bed haha .

I just got it, so I'm not aware of any issues to come, but so far we love it. We all fit comfortably. And it was important for me to be able to wash in the future; it has a zip cover, so that is possible. Padding is good, great to set up in the TV area, and a nice place to read and relax with or without pets.

But if anyone is looking for creative solutions for pets with mobility issues, this is an excellent fit. Great purchase for pets, adults, and families with kids in general.

" —American Girl Magazine . It's packed with 60 recipes inspired by a variety of dolls, plus adorable illustrations and photos. Hopefully the braided cinnamon rolls inspired by Kirsten aren't as hard to twist as said doll's hair if you dared to unbraid it, as I did.

"I purchased “The Official American Girl Cookbook: Fancy Food and Cocktails for Grown‑Up Fans” for my great‑niece, who is a huge American Girl fan, and it did not disappoint. The book is packed with dozens of easy‑to‑make, delightful recipes paired with beautiful illustrations and charming doll photography. It features most of the beloved AG characters, each with a short description, which adds a fun nostalgic touch.

The variety of recipes is impressive, and I know my niece will be excited to try them all. This truly feels like a dream book for any American Girl fan, both kids and grown‑ups who still love the magic.

"Best gift for my husband. He was struggling cutting onions, and now it’s so easy for him to cook .

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" — "I wasn't so sure if I would ever use something like this, but it has become a staple in my kitchen! I actually already have the white version of this, but saw the Croc Chop and had to have it! It makes perfect pico de gallo in minutes and is great for chopped salads! It chops anything from lettuce to chicken, perfect for salads!

It's a top rack dishwasher safe, so easy to clean.kids will go ba-na-nas over. And if they move out of their Minion phase , the goggles and overalls come off, revealing a regular-degular yellow furby just like the ones we all wanted in the '90s.

"I bought this for my nephew’s birthday, who just turned five. He loves Minions. He fell in love with the Furby Minion. It’s small.

It’s cute. It makes funny noises. Any 5-year-old would love this toy. Great value; nice, bright yellow color.

Fun to play with.

" —. This 1,690-piece kit is chock-full of intricate details, like a spiral staircase, a variety of reading areas, and hidden references to famous literary works. When it's complete, it can be displayed closed between books as a piece of bookshelf decor"From the moment I saw the first announcement about this bookshop book nook, I watched the Lego website daily. Since it wasn't available for preorder, I popped on in the wee hours of release day and ordered mine.

It wasn't easy to wait until the weekend to build it, but I'm so glad I did. This set combines all of my favorite elements: Books, bookshops, book nooks, DIY building, and Legos.took me about four hours to complete the build. The hidden elements inside are a fun hide and seek. A rose under glass, a gold lamp, and a secret passage door are just the beginning.

I highly recommend this set. The instruction were simple to follow, the numbered bags make everything very well organized, and per usual, Lego hit the mark perfectly!

" —that'll be just as fun to assemble as it will to send paper airplanes flying through the air with great speed. It's time for a family-wide competition!

"My nephew LOVED it! Though we have been joking that this now makes paper airplanes an"outside toy" " —This is the second one that I have ordered and it always turns out better than I expected! The quality is really there as well. My sister is in the Navy, so I thought I would gift a shirt of our dog.

She’s going to love it!!

" —t-shirts are typically shipped within 2–3 days after ordering, so factor that in before ordering.customized to look like their pet immortalized in stained glass. Yes, their most loyal companion is that important — but you already knew that!that has me screaming, crying, and throwing up, because it has *19* letters from the story itself folded neatly in protective sleeves throughout the book, each written in calligraphy.

It's basically the closest the Austen fan you love will get to actually beingImagine taking an envelope out of the sleeve after the Disastrous Proposal, unfolding the letter, and reading,"Do not be alarmed, Madam...

""The book itself is already amazing. The added letters just make the reading experience really beautiful. I recommend treating yourself to this purchase. It almost makes you want to start writing letters.

Love.

" —complete with Miranda, Andy, Nigel, and Emily for the person who is constantly quoting their favorite lines. And if you're wondering if Andy is wearing the.... the Chanel boots.... yeah she is. That's all!they incorporate childhood whimsy with the characters we love as adults — what more could you want?! — that's right, all they need to do is scan the QR code each morning while enjoying their morning brew to enjoy a brand-new joke.

It's like giving a brand new gift every day for a year! The only groan-inducing part...they're pretty much guaranteed to send that joke straight to you. You know they're good when Mom has to roll her eyes every time.with a chug-style top made with soft silicone and a protective cap that looks like a fresh-from-the-box crayon and flips over for easy drinking without spilling — unlike straw-style tumblers. This is one water bottle that's simply too cute to lose!

"My kids love these water bottles. I have boys ages 5-8 and was easy for them to open and close, they stayed hydrated in summer camp. VColor was exactly the teal pictured and seems pretty durable so far. It does leak a bit when not stored upright if it's not tightly closed.

" —that'll take their favorite relaxing hobby ~to the next dimension~. First they bedazzle every piece, then put the pieces together into this charming lemon branch–filled vase!

, a miniature journal so they can keep track of their most noxious yet satisfying toots, including the date and location, space to summarize how it was, and even a rating out of five stars!if your kid is one who would be thrilled by the idea of pulling glow-in-the-dark bones and mini organs out of goo. Future doctor alert! And once they finish dissecting, they can do the whole thing over again, thanks to the gel refill pack that's included.

This is one of"My son is only 4, but we did an intensive shark study for Shark Week. He LOVED digging out the bones. It comes with a refill, so we can do it all over again next year for Shark Week!

" —! Idk if they need a reason to make getting a glass of vino after work more fun but...this is one anyway. My friend has one of these adorable birds, and I just had to get my own. The precious little chirps make me smile every time I pour a glass of wine.

It aerates as well, so it's not only cute, it's functional! Win-win!!

" —to make every phone conversation just a little bit funnier — a great gift for all of us who really hate talking on the phone. Talk about an ~a-peel-ing~ gift!

"Best gift EVER! Okay, so this was a gift for a friend. They were stoked to receive it. They have the 'I'll talk on a banana phone' kinda personality, so obviously it was a no-brainer.

I only see them a couple of times a year, so my review can only go so far, right? Bummer. I will update this review if they tell me the phone was useless or bad-sounding, though. Seriously, though, buy it.

I mean, how awesome will it feel to know that you will have made someone smile just by having seen you talk on a banana phone? It's like a gift for yourself and everyone else. Even a bad conversation would be better on a banana phone. Am I right?

:D" — "Best gift ever! AND works much better than I imagined. Bluetooth works great, and it can even make voice-prompted calls from it. Love taking calls on it.

Should have ordered a whole bunch for my office :)" —for your loved one whose outdoor greenery is the best in their whole neighborhood. These'll take it to the next levelmake them feel a little like Wolverine while they *very effectively* tackle any project in their backyard or garden — from digging up weeds or creating holes for planting, or even raking up leaves — without getting dirt under their fingernails.

"I laughed when I first saw the picture of this item. I thought, well if they don’t work, I’ll use them for a costume. But they are amazing at pulling weeds. I use mine for those pesky weeds in the rocks..

I bought the first pair for myself. The second and third pair I bought as gifts for friends because the gloves work so well!to let anyone you love know that they're"shrimply the best!

" They can display it on their couch, cuddle with it, even use it while traveling . Warning, they might get ~shellfish~ about sharing it!

"This pillow changed my life. Birthday for someone you're in love with? Wanna show your teacher you appreciate them? Does your hairdresser give you solid looks for solid prices, and you need a Christmas gift for them?

Does your neck need support late at night when you are playing scary video games in the dark at 2 a.m., when you should be studying for finals? This shrimp neck pillow was the answer to all those questions. It's so comfortable. It's so fashionable.

It's so iconic. No one will ever disrespect you with this on your neck. If you have doubts, take my word for it. This pillow is where it's at.

" — "So, I got this for my grandfather as a joke at Christmas. I lived with my grandparents in high school, and he would ask me on a daily basis if I liked shrimp. It's become this ongoing thing with us for the last decade.

My grandmother and I talk on the phone everyday, and everyday I hear him telling her to 'ask Gabi if she likes shrimp,' So when I saw this, i thought it was perfect and had to buy it. I wasn't expecting him to actually use it. Well, apparently, he wears it 24/7. He finds it's super comfortable, and he uses it while watching TV, while driving, while sleeping, and he loves all the compliments he gets on it.

, in keychain form, that'll actually play music when they press the button on the back! They can whip it out when a friend or family member starts whining, and they'll soon be laughing instead. And teachers in the reviews and"Hands-down the best classroom management tool I have ever purchased. It’s definitely overpriced but for the amount of times I’ve used it in one day, so worth it.

" — "My daughter and I got three of these for two of her 5th-grade teachers and my son's pre-k teacher. Every single teacher loved them so much! My daughter's teachers bragged about how amazing these were to the whole school, and the pre-k teacher did the best happy dance.

For sure will be getting these every year for teachers.personalized with a *handwritten* recipe of your choosing, making this the perfect gift for that person who has been begging to learn how to make your iconic lasagna/brownie/ — you can gift the recipe *and* the dish to make it, all in one.

"The product was absolutely beautiful and arrived super fast! Customer service was so prompt and so helpful- I would give it ten stars if I could. A++++++" — "This dish engraved with my MIL’s much-loved recipe is making a perfect gift for my sister-in-law! The dish is high quality, the engraving is perfect and the customer service was outstanding.

Thank you!

" — Hometown Engraving is a verteran-owned small business making custom engraved products — you can get a variety of dish types, including glass pans, loaf and pie pans, and more. Processing takes 7–14 days during the holiday season, plus 1–7 day shipping time. There are also express options at checkout, but thesestuck together — without ruining their nails. It has a grooved edge made of nickel-plated steel to slip under the block and pop it free.

It works on non-Lego building blocks too! This is a great stocking stuffer for Lego enthusiasts of any age! LEGOs that have been sitting for decades, and these pieces that have been stuck together that whole time.that *light up* their room — and their eyes as soon as they open it. Seriously, how sweet are these?

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And if they love having flowers but hate watching them die, this is a really perfect gift.

"The flowers and stems feel real. Beautiful when turned on. Takes a small battery. Came packaged very thoughtfully, almost like real flowers!

Got my mom one too and she loved it! Well definitely be ordering more!

" —for your bestie who's always got something to say — now they can celebrate that side even more every time they slap one of these beauties on their planner, to-do list...or hand one to you. This comes complete with 18 pages of oversized stickers, plus two pages of *puffy* stickers for even more fun.

"OMG, this is a hysterical sticker book. These large stickers of birds come with truly salty sayings and quotes - you're bound to find one that is perfect for every occasion. Fun to share with your sarcastic family and colleagues.

" —that much cozier. And just like other candle warmers, it'll help their favorite scents last longer , and has a built-in timer so they can set it and forget it.

"This is my favorite item I ordered for our new home. Amazing quality. It looks gorgeous and like it is very expensive. The wood base is gorgeous cherry wood, the stained glass lamp is perfect and high quality, and burns candles perfectly!

" —— and, yes it ACTUALLY rolls up and sliiiiithers across floors! It can be controlled from up to 25 feet away, so definitely be prepared for a prank or two coming your way. Did I mention its eyes also glow? I'm scared, but also impressed.to ensure the lightest, thinnest crepes outside of Paris.

Whether they haven't been to the city of lights yet or go every year — or just are a big fan ofHere's how it works: Just dip the maker in the tray when it's filled with batter and remove for a perfect crepe with ease — they won't have to deal with the stove at all.

"I have always loved crepes but never knew how to make them. This pan is so simple and easy to use that, and the dipping tray keeps everything. It does take a few tries to get the hang of dipping and flipping, but once you get started, you'll be rolling out crepes by the minute. A genius design for the beginning crepe-r.

" —that makes a perfect practical gift if you're in a couple with a big sleep-temperature gap. That's right: The queen and king sizes have different controls for *each side*, so you'll never have to fight over the thermostat again. And with a 12-hour auto-shutoff function, the always-cold one will stay warm all night long.

"This was a great purchase for us 2 years ago, and we still love it. The dual controls allow my wife and I to separately set the temperature we prefer for our side of the bed. We keep our bedroom a little cooler in the winter, so the heated mattress pad is perfect for climbing into a warm bed and staying cozy throughout the night.

We prefer a heated pad instead of a heating blanket because we like having the warmth below us opposed to being on top of us. You would never know the heated mattress pad is even there if you didn’t see the controllers on our separate nightstands. Sunbeam hit a home run with this product.. Yep, that's a thing now!

This is a super-cozy gift they can keep in the bathroom for ~mood lighting~ so they don't have to turn on the Big Light — it'll make those early morning showers less brutally bright *and* make those bedtime showers extra relaxing.as cozy with this on your bathroom counter or shelf. Safety first!

"I bought this for my bathroom because the one light is super bright and it's too much in the mornings. I still needed some light, so I looked into a lamp like this over some kind of night light or plug-in lamp. I bought this because the reviews were promising, and so far I'm really happy. I charged it when it arrived a week ago, and haven't needed to charge it again yet.

The lamp also seems really sturdy, like if I knocked it off the counter, it would be fine. The dimming function is great, no flickering, and I'm really happy the lamp 'remembers' the brightness level it was last on. It says waterproof, and I haven't tested that, but the charging port plug seems to seal really well, so I'm not nervous to have it on the bathroom counter or right next to the shower.

My one complaint is that the wood grain color appeared different on my computer than in real life, and it's a little more reddish in person. However, I like this lamp so much I've been moving it to my desk to use in the evenings, so I may just buy another one that matches my bathroom better and leave the wood colored one at my desk.

" —bought this kind of as a joke for our shower, but it's the best thing I've purchased so far in 2025!so they can say"howdy" to knife-free butter-spreading right on a corn cob or piece of toast. "Y'all mind passing the butter boot? " is about to the most common question at the dinner table. "We are obsessed with our butter boot!

Our grown kids are all getting one for Christmas — going to wrap in a red bandana and tie with twine to keep the theme alive! Get one- your corn on the cob will thank you!

" —— they have magnets attached, so when you stand close to each other, the"hands" simply won't be able to keep to themselves! And when you're kicking back on the couch, your socks can demonstrate your affection...while "My partner's love language is affection. But I am more reserved. I like space.

I got him these socks to show I do love and care, even when I need my space. He loves them!

" —that'll up the party vibes in any home — even if they're just enjoying a glass of white wine with dinner on a Wednesday night. Your giftee is sure to say 🎵 Gimme Gimme Gimme 🎵 immediately upon opening it up. They can just add the essential oil of their choice! And btw, it can also work as a mood light, with seven different colored light options.

"The coolest diffuser ever! This diffuser definitely stands out on the market above the rest in terms of quality and performance. What an awesome atmosphere it brings to any room with its extraordinary design. I love that it works silently without any noise whatsoever, releasing the mist of essential oils that promote such relaxation.

Also, its customizable settings allow me to choose between various LED light options, creating a personalized ambiance. You can switch it on, rotating so it creates a disco effect on the ceiling as well. Will be ordering this product for my friends, it makes a perfect gift!to 158° in seconds; no more microwaving, no more letting the pint sit out on the counter while they wait patiently... This'll cut through everyone's favorite flavor like buttah!

The handle even displays the temperature — how fancy. Not sure where this thing has been all my life?! If you are an ice cream lover, and you’re so tired of messing around with warming up the scoop with hot water, or having to wait for the ice cream to thaw some- then this thing is for you. Gets a full scoop of ice cream without the wait or hassle, and the thing heats up almost immediately.

I was not expecting the results that I got from this when I purchased it. Haven’t had it for too long, so we’ll see how long it holds up, but super happy so far.

" —so they can keep track of the pennant race throughout all 162 games — that's right, they can rearrange the teams on the bat according to the standings. In September, every shift is going to feel...very high-stakes.

"These are so cool! My family are huge baseball fans and this will be so fun for us! They are very good quality and we are extremely happy with them. We ordered all six baseball divisions and we are so pleased.

" —. — turns out, Play-Doh now makes activities for GROWN-UPS TOO! It includes special tools and gadgets for pressing and rolling petals and flowers, so they can enjoy a relaxing few hours crafting a custom bouquet.

And unlike real flowers you can only watch wither and die, this kit includes a finishing spray to help the bouquet last. We had so much fun making these and the quality was amazing. Even came with a vase to place them. Will definitely be buying the other sets I've seen out.

You won't be disappointed buying these.

" —, a Japanese electric musical instrument that is *so* cute and easy to play: just press down and slide your fingers up and down the spine to play higher and lower notes, and squeeze the mouth open to create the sound. This"Best Christmas gift. Everyone in the house loves using it. Obviously be aware if you are buying this for a child or a Goofy husband that they will figure out how to make the most annoying noises.

Totally worth it.

" — "Absolute best gift! Got this for a friend and she loves it! Got this for a friend after she mentioned she wanted one. When she pulled it out of the box she was so happy I swore she was going to need a restroom close by she probably peed a little dab!

I'm very happy with this product because not only did it make her happy I was super happy seeing her so happy with it! She played it for hours that night.

" —your giftee can simply pick up any time they want to walk down memory lane and click through photos you've hand-selected — without having to pull out a photo album or scroll back in their phone. The first time they put this to their face and see the pics you picked, the tears might just start to flow!

I bought one of these for my bestie two years ago and made a custom reel with some of her wedding photos, and it turned out SO CUTE. You order the reel viewer, which comes with a redemption voucher that covers the cost of one custom photo reel. Using that voucher, you place your order for the photo reel, and then they'll ship that to you separately. Uploading the photos is really easy, too, btw!

He’s very hard to buy for, but he loved this! I ordered seven pictures with the enclosed coupon, which I inserted before giving it to him. I put in a variety of pictures from the past 12 years I’ve known him. … I was also beyond thrilled that between the time I ordered the reel with my pictures from my phone and receiving the completed reel in my mailbox was less than a week!!!

I accidentally cut the time close, but this company saved the day with their quick turnaround! I had to pass the link to two other friends who wanted to order for a couple of their family members. A hit for sure! Image3D is a small biz founded by one of the 3D photographers for the original View-Master, who had the idea of personalizing the photo viewers and started the business.

The reel comes with Prime shipping, and then you can order your custom photo reel upon the arrival of the viewer . Those reels can take five business days to process, and then shipping time after that, so when it comes to ordering, the sooner the better!with four guitar plug–style keychains they can plug right in when they get home.

It's a useful piece of decor that's perfect for a household of music enthusiasts — no one will misplace or forget their keys when this is hanging by the door. They'll just say"let's rock 'n' roll!

" and head out for the day. "My husband was so excited to find this keyhook! He is an avid songwriter and musician and loves Fender products. The keyhook looks great, is well-made, and is definitely eye-catching.

I was initially concerned with how tightly the jacks plug into the base. My fear was that I would pull it off the wall trying to detach my keys...but we have had no problems. It seems to be firmly attached to the wall with the included hardware. Also, be sure to pay attention to where you hang it, as the jacks stick out from the wall further than your traditional keyhook.

— theirs! yours! Nic Cage's! — to add a little extra personality to their kitchen. They can pretend whoever's featured is getting a little taste of what they're making whenever they use it.

"I cannot express how much I love how this turned out. It is going to be a great Christmas gift to give" —Wood and Slate Gifts is a UK-based small biz doing exactly what they say they do: making personalized giftables using wood and/or slate materials. :"These socks crack me up. They look so much like our Rottweiler's feet that I sometimes can't tell which are my husband's and which are the dog's.

" They make for a popular white elephant gift, too! "When the socks arrived, they looked like they would be too small. But they fit perfectly and looked fantastic! The front of the socks looked like a cat foot with nice hair coat.scratch-off poster of the 76 top golf courses in the U.S. so they can keep track of their bucket list rounds as they travel around, checking off the list.

You might want to give it with a"I know my brother will love it! He is very in tune with all of the courses he's played. So happy you included the beautiful state of Hawaii! He will get a smile on as he sees how many courses he has enjoyed in his 50 years of golfing fun and frustration!

" —whose name is"Al Dente. " They can just pop him in the boiling water when adding the pasta, and Al will sing a little song at 3, 7, 9, and 11 minutes so they know when to drain their noods. The three-minute song is great for angel hair, the five-minute song is great for spaghetti, the seven-minute song — all they'll need to do is load up the dominoes , press the button, and watch it go! It even makes train sounds as it goes.

"Love, love, love! I got this for my 3-year-old for his birthday, and he's obsessed! It came with a whole bunch of dominos, two stacks for the dominos, the train of course, and batteries were included! You're able to adjust the front wheels to make it automatically go in a circle which I thought was coolWhy Trust BuzzFeed Shopping?

BuzzFeed Shopping is service journalism first: our writers and editors spend all day shopping so you don’t have to, vetting products, fact-checking brand claims, and surfacing what actually helps in real life. We center readers over revenue, recommend products with authenticity , and reflect our diverse audience, inclusive of a variety of price points, people, and needs.

We cut through fake deals, favor useful info over glossy fluff, and recommend both budget and splurge options with context so you can decide what’s right for you — and still have a little fun along the way.