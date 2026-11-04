50th New York City Marathon Sets Finisher Record With 61,146 Runners

The 50th New York City Marathon on November 1 broke all-time finisher records with 61,146 participants. Results include world records and emotional finishes from celebrities like Casey Neistat.

The New York City Marathon concluded on Sunday, November 1, marking the 50th anniversary of its iconic five-borough route. This milestone event set a new world record for participation, featuring 61,146 finishers from 153 countries. The massive turnout dwarfs the inaugural 1970 race, which had only 55 finishers running laps around Central Park. The event demonstrated the enduring global appeal of the world's largest marathon.

Milestone Numbers Define Historic Five-Borough Route

The 2024 edition of the race featured 15,745 runners crossing the finish line from overseas nations. New York Road Runners, the non-profit organization responsible for staging the event, celebrated the sheer scale of the gathering. Ted Metellus, serving as Chief Event Production Officer and Race Director for New York Road Runners, highlighted the community service aspect of the marathon. He emphasized that the organization's mission relies on using the power of running to transform lives within the community.

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Metellus credited the continued success of the event to a collaborative effort involving internal teams and external city partners. He noted that the race showcases the best attributes of the host city, drawing over two million spectators along the course. Strangers from all walks of life create signs and cheer for runners, turning the day into a collective celebration. This widespread enthusiasm reinforces why New York remains a premier destination for global athletic events.

Winning Times and American Records Set in Open Divisions

Sheila Chepkirui from Kenya claimed victory in the women's open division with a time of 2:24:36. In the men's open division, Swedish runner Andreas Almgren took the title with a time of 2:06:01. The race also saw significant achievements by American athletes, who posted some of their fastest times in recent history. Zouhair Talbi placed sixth overall and broke the record for the fastest time by an American man.

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Jess McClain finished second in the women's open division with a time of 2:24:42. This result marks the best performance by an American woman since Shalane Flanagan placed third in 2018. Ryan Montgomery won the nonbinary division, a category introduced in the 2022 race. Montgomery also established a new course record for the division with a winning time of 2:23:39. These results highlight the increasing competitiveness of the American field.

Wheelchair Division Records and Celebrity Endorsements

Swiss athletes dominated the wheelchair categories, with Marcel Hug winning the men's title in 1:28:14. Catherine Debrunner secured the women's title in 1:40:02. Debrunner, who has been racing since age eight, noted that New York offers unique visibility for wheelchair racers. She praised the inclusion provided by the organization and described the course as particularly challenging due to its hills.

Several well-known personalities participated in the marathon to support charitable causes or personal milestones. Casey Neistat completed his tenth anniversary with the event, praising New York Road Runners for its efficient organization. He described the experience as a journey through the diverse ethnic and socioeconomic fabric of the city. Neistat emphasized that the enthusiasm of the eight million residents creates an extraordinary atmosphere for all participants.

Dylan Effron described the race as the best in the world, citing the crowd support that helped him push through difficult moments after mile 20. Schulman ran as a pacer for his wife to help her qualify for the Boston Marathon. He noted that his wife finished a few minutes ahead of him, beating his time on the challenging Bedford Avenue stretch. Schulman expressed deep gratitude for the energy in Williamsburg and his reunion with his children.

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Emotional Finishes and Community Impact

The finish line area reflected a wide range of emotions, from laughter and tears to physical exhaustion. Tracy Morgan served as the grand marshal for the 2024 marathon, describing his role as a full-circle moment for his personal journey. He held back tears throughout the morning, reflecting on the significance of the event. The collective mission of the runners, volunteers, and spectators created a powerful sense of shared purpose.

The New York City Marathon continues to demonstrate its ability to unite people from all backgrounds. The event showcases the resilience of the human spirit and the strength of community support. With over sixty thousand finishers, the race solidifies its status as a global landmark in endurance sports. The success of the 50th anniversary confirms the lasting legacy of the five-borough route.