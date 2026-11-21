Genesis AI raised $500 million to expand its general-purpose robot Eno, which learns physical skills from workers wearing special electronic gloves.

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Cognisee captures the knowledge and experience of retiring workers, transforming them into digital mentors. This AI-powered training empowers new generations in critical sectors like manufacturing, aviation and healthcare, ensuring expertise is passed on without replacing human roles, making the workforce more efficient. What if a robot could learn how to do your job simply by watching you work? That's what Genesis AI is working toward, and some of the biggest names in tech are betting big on it.

Also read Genesis Shooting to Bring Its 1100-HP Desert-Bashing SUV Concept to Production, Hyundai CEO Says

The robotics company has raised $500 million to bring its general-purpose robot, Eno, into more workplaces. The investment values Genesis at $3.5 billion and puts some serious financial muscle behind its plans. But what really caught my attention is how these robots learn. Genesis is developing technology that allows people to teach robots physical skills without having to program every movement.

Workers wear special electronic gloves while doing their regular jobs. The gloves capture their hand movements and turn that information into training data that helps robots learn to perform similar tasks. Eventually, Genesis wants these robots to handle complex work without someone constantly supervising them. The company plans to bring Eno to customer sites in 2027, starting with industrial workplaces.

So how close are we to robots that can actually do our jobs, and what happens to the people teaching them? Let's take a closer look. Our free CyberGuy LIVE class, 5 Ways to Travel Smarter and Save Money, has ended, but you can still watch the full replay.

Kurt"CyberGuy" Knutsson walks you through five practical ways to protect your phone and personal information, avoid common travel scams, find better deals, save money on bookings and use technology to make your travels easier and less stressful. No technical experience is needed. Genesis AI has raised $500 million to expand development of Eno, a general-purpose robot designed to learn physical tasks by observing human workers.

Genesis AI announced a $500 million Series A funding round at a $3.5 billion post-money valuation. Premji Invest, Khosla Ventures and Eclipse co-led the investment. Other backers include NVIDIA, AMD Ventures,Next and Zoom. Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan and Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang are also among the investors.

T. Rowe Price-advised accounts and several other major financial and technology firms participated. That's a significant vote of confidence in a company developing robots that can perform physical work across different environments.. The company is also increasing production of Eno while hiring additional researchers and robotics engineers.

"Our mission is to remove the physical limits on human ambition," said Zhou Xian, co-founder and CEO of Genesis AI. The company wants to move beyond robots programmed to repeat a single task. Its larger goal is to build machines that can adapt to changing conditions and eventually handle entire workflows. Eno takes a different approach from humanoid robots designed to closely resemble people.

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Genesis has focused on giving the machine useful physical capabilities rather than recreating every aspect of human appearance. The robot combines dexterous hands with a body designed for practical work. Its hands can handle tools and objects that require careful control, while its AI helps it respond to different physical tasks. At the center of the technology is GENE, the company's AI foundation model, which acts as the robotic brain.

The system helps robots interpret their surroundings and control precise physical movements. We previously coveredNow, the company is working to bring that intelligence into Eno for commercial use. For now, Genesis has demonstrated several advanced skills using a test robot powered by GENE. Those capabilities are expected to move to Eno as development continues.

How does a robot learn to handle delicate objects or perform tasks that require precise finger movements? We asked Genesis AI co-founder and president Théophile Gervet to explain how its electronic gloves make that possible.

"The electronic gloves are worn while people are performing their regular work so we can collect massive amounts of real-world data about how humans perform physical tasks in order to train GENE, our robotic brain. "and the pressure applied when handling different materials. Genesis designed its robotic hands to closely match human hands, creating what the company calls a 1:1:1 mapping between the human hand, glove and robotic hand.

"This process enables Eno to learn complex physical skills without having to manually program every movement," Gervet explained. Genesis also uses small cameras worn on workers' heads to record tasks from their point of view.

"This lets GENE see exactly what someone sees as they perform a task, including how they use their hands and interact with their surroundings," Gervet said. The company also trains GENE using existing videos of people performing physical work. Together, these sources help the AI develop more complex physical skills. Genesis has another training advantage.

Its robots can practice inside Genesis World, a simulation platform that recreates physical environments. For example, a robot learning to play the piano can study movements collected from someone wearing the electronic gloves. It can then repeatedly practice those movements inside a virtual environment. Gervet explained how the training process can speed up learning.

"Also, instead of practicing at the piano for an hour or so a day like you and I might, the robot can train in our hyper-realistic simulation, Genesis World, helping it master its task, like playing the piano, much quicker than it would in the real world. " That approach allows developers to test movements without relying entirely on expensive physical training sessions.

Genesis AI uses electronic gloves and wearable cameras to collect human movement data, helping train robots to perform complex workplace tasks. Genesis has demonstrated its GENE robotic brain performing several complex activities. These include preparing meals, handling laboratory equipment and assembling wire harnesses. Gervet also cited manipulating a Rubik's Cube as an example of a skill learned through human demonstrations.

These activities require precise control of robotic hands. However, there's an important detail here. These demonstrations currently use a test robot rather than Eno itself.

"Today, GENE allows robots to tackle a wide variety of tasks including preparing a meal, lab pipetting, wire harnessing, packaging, and more. These tasks are currently being demonstrated in a test robot and will be exported over to Eno very soon," Gervet told us. That means Genesis still needs to show how well Eno performs these skills during extended operation in actual workplaces. One investor says the technology has already shown encouraging progress.

"What stood out to us was watching Genesis robots complete long, multi-step tasks on their own at the same speed a person would, with smooth and natural movement," said Vedant Agrawal, partner at Premji Invest. Genesis began proof-of-concept projects and customer pilots in 2026. Now, the company is preparing to bring what it learned into its next phase of commercial deployment.

"We started proof of concepts and pilots with customers in 2026 and received valuable insight by working with the customers. Now we are taking these lessons learnt and heading to customer sites in 2027," Gervet told us. The first deployments will focus onThe companies plan to evaluate Genesis robots for manufacturing and logistics work at LG operations in the United States. Their partnership could eventually expand to additional industrial customers.

Gervet confirmed the relationship and said,"We will share more on our work with them in the coming months.

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" After industrial deployments, Genesis plans to expand into hospitality and healthcare. Home robots and outdoor applications are further down its development roadmap.

However, the company has not announced a firm timeline for bringing Eno into people's homes. As Genesis works toward robots that can handle entire workflows independently, there's an important question about the employees helping train them. Could those same robots eventually take over some of their jobs? We asked Genesis how employees participate in its training program and who owns the data collected through the electronic gloves and cameras.

The company says participation is voluntary and that people involved specifically agree to the work.

"All employees who participate in data collection have chosen to opt in and have agreed and consented," Genesis told CyberGuy. The company added that participants understand how the information is collected and that Genesis does not capture personally identifying information. It also says people receive clear information before providing consent. As for ownership, Genesis was direct:"We own the training data that we capture with our gloves and cameras.

" That answers an important question about the program. However, the larger issue remains how this technology could eventually affect employment. Workers may voluntarily help train robots today, but those same machines could eventually perform some of their responsibilities without constant human supervision. Teaching a robot to perform an impressive task under controlled conditions is one thing.

Making that same robot work reliably every day inside a busy workplace is another. Industrial environments change constantly. Equipment moves, objects may end up in unexpected locations and people work nearby. For general-purpose robots to become practical, they need to respond safely when something goes wrong.

Genesis believes developing its hardware and AI together will help address those challenges. The company also controls its training systems and simulation technology, allowing engineers to improve different components together. But the biggest unanswered questions involve long-term performance. Genesis has not provided detailed commercial pricing or independently verified reliability results for Eno across extended customer deployments.

Gervet acknowledged the challenge when discussing the future of robotics.

"The challenge is making sure these robots can operate reliably and safely in the real world, not just perform impressive demonstrations in controlled environments. " Those are exactly the questions businesses will need answered before trusting robots with more responsibility. You probably won't see an Eno robot rolling into your workplace tomorrow.

However, this technology offers an early look at how physical jobs could change over the next several years. If you work in manufacturing or a laboratory, robots like Eno could eventually handle tasks that require constant repetition. That could reduce physically demanding work while changing the skills employers expect from their teams. For employees, the bigger question is how companies will introduce these machines.

Will robots work alongside existing teams, or will businesses eventually use them to reduce staffing? Genesis sees opportunities to make workplaces more productive, but the long-term impact on jobs remains uncertain. Genesis AI plans to deploy its Eno robots at customer sites in 2027, beginning with manufacturing facilities, logistics operations and laboratories. There's something fascinating about the idea of teaching robots to do our jobs simply by putting on a pair of electronic gloves.

But I can't help wondering what happens when those robots become capable of performing the same work without us. That's a conversation I think we need to start having now, before this technology becomes commonplace. The $500 million investment shows how much confidence major tech investors have in Genesis AI. The company has ambitious plans to bring Eno into workplaces, and we're getting closer to seeing how robots like these could change the way businesses operate.

Genesis says people participating in its training program voluntarily opt in, which is important. But I think there's still a bigger conversation to have about what happens after these robots learn the job. If companies eventually use them to take over certain responsibilities, employees deserve to understand how that could affect their future. Would you be comfortable wearing special gloves that teach a robot how to do your job if that same robot could eventually replace you?

Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com For simple, real-world ways to spot scams early and stay protected, visit CyberGuy.com - trusted by millions who watch CyberGuy on TV daily. Kurt"CyberGuy" Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist who has a deep love of technology, gear and gadgets that make life better with his contributions for Fox News & FOX Business beginning mornings on"FOX & Friends.

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