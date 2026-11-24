About 516 homes in San Luis Obispo are under a do not drink notice after a worker found a water tank hatch open and two locks unlocked. The city drained the tank and is awaiting expedited test results expected within 72 hours.

About 516 homes in San Luis Obispo are under a do not drink notice after a city worker found the hatch of a water storage tank open and two locks unlocked, raising concerns that someone may have tampered with the water supply.

The notice was issued early Monday for homes mostly in the Serrano and Patricia neighborhoods, also including the Patricia Drive area. An alarm sounded at the tank Sunday night, prompting the response. Aaron Floyd, San Luis Obispo Public Works and Utilities Director, said the water distribution officer found that two of the locks were unlocked upon arrival. The city said it found evidence of trespassing, raising concerns that an unknown substance may have been introduced into the water.

Also read See San Luis Obispo County rainfall totals, reservoir levels

Officials have yet to confirm whether anyone tampered with the supply, and San Luis Obispo police are assisting with the investigation. At this point, there is not anything that substantiates that there was any criminal activity, Floyd said. But the police department is helping us look into this as we obviously want to make sure the water system is safe and secure for the community.

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The city notified the California Division of Drinking Water, drained the tank and flushed nearby water lines. Crews collected water samples and sent them for expedited testing. Officials said the process could take about 72 hours, depending on the results, meaning the notice was expected to remain in place through Thursday.

Residents in the affected area should use bottled water for drinking, cooking, making ice or baby formula, brushing their teeth and washing dishes until the city confirms the tap water is safe. People could still shower safely, according to the city. The city warned that boiling, freezing, filtering, adding chlorine or other disinfectants, or letting water stand would not make the water safe if contamination exists. Do not try and treat the water yourself, the statement read.

Affected Streets And Resident Reactions

The following streets are subject to the do not drink notice: Al Hil, Bressi, Broad, Catalina, Cerro, Cerro Romauldo, Clover, Craig, Del Norte, Del Sur, Fel Mar, Foothill, Hermosa, Highland, Jaycee, Jeffrey, La Entrada, La Loma, Los Cerros, Luneta, Marlene, Penman, Patricia, Rafael, Ramona, Rancho, Rosita, San Jose, Serrano, Tassajara, and Westmont. Longtime San Luis Obispo resident Carolyn Eicher told KSBY it was pretty shocking and the first time I have experienced this.

Resident Debbie Blazquez said the notice has changed where she plans to prepare her Thanksgiving meal. I am making Thanksgiving and I am gonna probably do most of my cooking now at my son's house because he lives in an area that is not affected, Blazquez told the station. While the incident raises questions about the vulnerability of a city water supply to bad actors, one expert says water storage tanks are seldom broken into.

Expert On Water Tank Security And Cyber Threats

UCLA associate professor Greg Pierce, director of the UCLA Water Resources Group, said water storage tanks are usually surrounded by fences, monitored by cameras, and have security alarms. Aside from occasional stories of youth climbing and vandalizing water tanks in Southern California, he said, they are not much of a target. But the U.S. has seen an uptick in cyberattacks targeting water supply facilities this year, Pierce noted.

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He said water and wastewater sector utilities in at least seven states had reported cyberattack incidents, including some that degraded water operations. Colorado's governor said in September that foreign actors had targeted private water providers in the state, changing equipment settings and disabling remote access and alarms. There are three levels of drinking water advisories, according to Pierce.

Understanding Water Advisory Levels And Dilution

The most stringent is the do not use notice, followed by the do not drink notice issued by San Luis Obispo on Monday. The least restrictive, the boil water notice, is often issued after a drop in water system pressure because of microbial contamination. Pierce said San Luis Obispo likely issued the advisory out of an abundance of caution. Tampering with a water supply is more difficult than movies suggest, because any substance introduced would be heavily diluted, he said.

Last year, damage from the Eaton and Palisades fires prompted nine L.A. -area water systems to issue do not drink notices due to lingering contaminants. In an unrelated matter, runners fell ill at the Santa Barbara Half Marathon, and rumors on social media speculated water stations along the course had been contaminated or even spiked. The county's Public Health Department later said the illnesses appeared to be connected to unusually high temperatures and physical exertion during the 13.1-mile race.

Iris Kwok is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was a 2025-26 reporting fellow at The Times and previously covered the environment at Berkeleyside. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley, where she studied political science and music. A lifelong cellist, Kwok has written about classical music for the San Francisco Chronicle and San Francisco Classical Voice. She grew up in the Bay Area and the Sacramento region.