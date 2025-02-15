500 Rooster's Bred for Cockfighting Found on Property in Yelm

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office discovered 500 roosters bred for cockfighting on a property in Yelm, Washington. The discovery follows a series of recent cockfighting busts in the state, raising concerns about a potential increase in these illegal activities.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office announced that 500 roosters, bred and raised for cockfighting, were discovered on a property in Yelm this week. Investigators and animal service agencies uncovered the animals while executing a search warrant on the property Thursday. Deputies reported finding numerous other neglected livestock animals on the premises, which were subsequently taken into protective care.

A collaborative effort was undertaken by Joint Animal Services, Regional Animal Services of King County, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department – Animal Control, Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Hooved Animal Rescue of Thurston County, Save A Forgotten Equine – SAFE, Center Valley Animal Rescue and Edmonds Police Department – Animal Control to support the investigation. \This discovery follows a string of recent cockfighting busts in Washington state. In a separate incident, Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputies rescued hundreds of birds, over 140 of which were roosters, from a raid in Buckley. Video evidence suggests these birds were likely being groomed for cockfighting. Another significant bust occurred in Eastern Washington, where Heartwood Haven, a Pierce County Animal Sanctuary, took in approximately 40 birds. These birds were rescued after a major operation dismantled a cockfighting and drug distribution ring allegedly run by La Nuestra Familia, a violent prison gang. The operation's reach extended beyond Washington, encompassing Yakima and Spokane counties, as well as Louisiana, Colorado, and Arkansas.\However, not all rescued birds have been spared. Dozens of roosters scheduled for delivery to a farm animal sanctuary in Pierce County were reportedly shot and killed by Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies and Animal Control after being seized from a cockfighting ring in the area. This incident raises concerns about a potential surge in cockfighting rings within Washington State. KIRO 7's Brandon Thompson is currently investigating this trend and will present a comprehensive report on Friday at 5:30 p.m





Mynorthwest / 🏆 438. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

COCKFIGHTING ANIMAL WELFARE WASHINGTON STATE THURSTON COUNTY YELM LAW ENFORCEMENT ANIMAL RESCUE

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Asian Markets Surge as S&P 500 Reaches Record High and Bank of Japan Raises RatesAsian stock markets experienced a rally fueled by the record-breaking performance of the S&P 500 index in the U.S. and the Bank of Japan's decision to increase its benchmark interest rate to its highest level since 2008.

Read more »

Big Lots Distribution Center in Montgomery to Close, Impacting Nearly 500 JobsAfter nearly a month of waiting, hundreds of employees at Big Lots’ distribution center in Montgomery officially learned they will lose their jobs in the company’s sale to a private equity firm. The closure is part of a plan to reduce the number of Big Lots stores and distribution centers. While the news is devastating for those affected, local officials hope to help the workforce transition to new opportunities through job fairs and other resources.

Read more »

Stock Futures Fall Despite Record S&P 500 Close Fueled by Trump's Economic ProposalsStock futures experienced a decline in overnight trading Thursday following the S&P 500's record-breaking closing high, which was spurred by President Donald Trump's calls for lower interest rates and crude prices. Trump's Davos speech, while containing positive statements regarding economic policies, lacked concrete, actionable elements according to analysts. Meanwhile, crude oil prices are on track for their largest weekly decline since November, while gold and corn futures are experiencing upward trends.

Read more »

AI Simulates 500 Million Years of Evolution to Create New ProteinScientists at EvolutionaryScale and Arc Institute have developed an AI model called ESM3 that can simulate evolution and generate code for completely new proteins. The model was trained on massive amounts of protein data, enabling it to synthesize a novel, fluorescent protein named esmGFP. This breakthrough opens doors for research in protein understanding and applications, as well as potential advancements in fields like human evolution and environmental research.

Read more »

Stock Futures Decline After Record S&P 500 Surge Fueled by Trump's Economic DemandsStock futures dipped Thursday, following the S&P 500's record close, which was driven by President Trump's calls for lower interest rates and oil prices. While investors initially reacted positively to Trump's pro-business policies, concerns about the lack of concrete action from his administration emerged.

Read more »

ICE Arrests Nearly 500 Immigrants in First Hours of Trump PresidencyImmigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) made nearly 500 arrests of illegal immigrants in the first hours of President Donald Trump's term, according to agency officials. The arrests spanned a 33-hour period and included individuals with criminal histories ranging from sexual assault to drug offenses. ICE also issued over 420 detainer requests, prompting local jails to hold individuals beyond their release dates pending deportation proceedings.

Read more »