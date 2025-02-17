500 Days of War: Hamas Attack in Gaza Leaves Lasting Scars

Five hundred days after the Hamas attack on Israel, a fragile ceasefire continues in Gaza. Thousands have died on both sides, and infrastructure is severely damaged. The conflict's impact extends far beyond the immediate battleground.

Five hundred days have passed since Hamas launched its surprise attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, triggering a devastating war that continues to grip the region. A fragile ceasefire in Gaza has held for almost a month, but its current phase is set to expire at the beginning of March. Uncertainty hangs heavy over whether the sides will extend it, embark on negotiations for a more enduring truce, or tragically, resume the fighting. The conflict's human cost is staggering.

Over 48,200 Palestinians have perished in Gaza, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, though the ministry acknowledges that over half were women and children. While it's difficult to ascertain the exact number of combatants versus civilians, the sheer scale of loss is undeniable. A chilling reality lies in the fact that 73 hostages remain in Gaza, including those captured before the October 7th attack. The physical destruction is equally immense, with over 92% of Gaza's main roads either damaged or entirely destroyed. This infrastructure crippling has severely hampered the delivery of essential aid and services.On the Israeli side, over 75,500 people were displaced at the conflict's peak due to attacks originating from Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon. The war's ripple effects extend far beyond the immediate battleground, leaving a lasting scar on the region's social, economic, and political landscape. The international community watches with bated breath, hoping for a peaceful resolution that can finally bring solace to the region





