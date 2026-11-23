WNYC's John Schaefer considers the role the experimental opera by Philip Glass and Robert Wilson played in the evolution of the arts in New York City.

The opera was first staged in France in 1976, before going on tour and coming to New York. 5 decades later, WNYC’sremembers the impact the work had on the city's arts scene after it hit the stage of the Metropolitan Opera.

Speaking with Weekend Edition host David Furst, he says it was “an explosion of the idea of what opera could be - and even more importantly, who could make it and who it could be made for. ” Photo of performers during the 1984 revival of ‘Einstein on the Beach’ at the Brooklyn Academy of Music by Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images. WNYC never asks for nor accepts money for coverage or interviews. Anyone making such a request does not represent WNYC.

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Kevin Roose on a Year of A.I. Boom and Backlash The tech journalist and podcaster talks with David Remnick about the Anthropic I.P. O., the backlash against data centers, and the signs that A.I. may already be escaping human control. WNYC never asks for nor accepts money for coverage or interviews. Anyone making such a request does not represent WNYC.