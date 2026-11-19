A federal judge in Georgia dismissed a harassment lawsuit filed by former executive Tiffney Mayers against rapper 50 Cent, citing lack of jurisdiction. Mayers plans to refile in a state with proper legal standing.

Curtis Jackson, widely recognized by his stage name 50 Cent, has secured a legal victory after a federal judge dismissed a harassment and retaliation lawsuit filed against him by Tiffney Mayers. The court ruling, issued on Nov. 20, determined that the case lacked proper jurisdiction in Georgia, where Mayers resides. This decision does not invalidate the underlying allegations made by the former executive but rather addresses the procedural error of filing in an inappropriate venue.

Judge Dismisses Case for Improper Venue Selection

A federal judge in Georgia ruled that Mayers failed to demonstrate that 50 Cent regularly conducts business or engages in persistent courses of conduct within the state. The court wrote that Ms. Mayers could not show sufficient connections between the defendant and the jurisdiction to justify the lawsuit. Consequently, the case was thrown out of court. However, the judge issued the decision without prejudice, which legally permits the plaintiff to refile the suit in a different state that holds proper jurisdiction over the dispute. This procedural nuance ensures that the legal battle is paused rather than permanently terminated at this stage.

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Former G-Unit Executive Details Serious Allegations

Tiffney Mayers served as a senior executive at 50 Cent's company, G-Unit, and other affiliated businesses for twelve years before her departure. In an April lawsuit, she alleged that she was fired in 2019 after refusing to participate in illegal activities. Her legal team claimed she was pressured to engage in bankruptcy fraud and to lie to police officials to frame 50 Cent's former bodyguard for serious crimes. Mayers stated that her refusal to commit these acts, which could have led to federal charges or prison time, resulted in her termination.

Attorneys Promise to Pursue Justice in New Forum

Lawyers for Mayers responded to the dismissal by announcing immediate plans to refile the case in a court with appropriate authority. Joseph, representing the plaintiff, issued a statement on Thursday asserting that Mayers was moving swiftly to ensure the allegations were heard. The attorney emphasized that a jurisdictional dispute does not exempt 50 Cent from accountability for the alleged actions. The legal team vowed to relentlessly pursue justice for Ms. Mayers, maintaining that the current outcome is merely a procedural setback rather than a substantive defeat regarding the merits of the case.

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Defendant Denies All Claims and Calls Them a Stunt

50 Cent and his legal representatives categorically and strenuously denied all allegations raised in the lawsuit. A spokesperson for the rapper described the claims as baseless and argued that the legal action was nothing more than a stunt designed to garner media attention and damage his reputation. The defense maintained that the lawsuit lacked any factual foundation and was an attempt to harass the artist. These denials stand in direct contrast to Mayers' claims of a years-long campaign of retaliation and intimidation orchestrated by 50 Cent.

Ruling Focuses on Jurisdiction Rather Than Case Merits

The recent judicial decision focused exclusively on whether Mayers could legally sue in Georgia, the state where she lives. The court did not weigh in on the validity of the accusations regarding harassment, threatening texts, or calls. Although Mayers had claimed that 50 Cent orchestrated these communications within the state, the judge determined that this evidence was insufficient to establish jurisdiction. The ruling highlights the strict procedural requirements plaintiffs must meet when filing lawsuits against high-profile figures who operate across multiple states.

Future Legal Proceedings and Potential Refiling

The legal conflict between 50 Cent and Tiffney Mayers is likely to continue in a new jurisdiction. Mayers' legal team has indicated they will challenge where the defendant is called to answer the allegations, but they insist this procedural maneuver does not absolve him of the serious claims. The case may reemerge in a state where 50 Cent has a significant business presence or where the alleged events occurred. Both sides appear prepared for a prolonged legal battle, with Mayers' lawyers emphasizing their commitment to seeing the case through to a substantive resolution.