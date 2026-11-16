50 Cent shares photos from Leonardo DiCaprio's 52nd birthday party in LA, highlighting celebrity guests and a bus of women, amid ongoing speculation about the actor's personal life.

The entertainment world turned its attention to Los Angeles this past Saturday night as 50 Cent exposed the inner workings of Leonardo DiCaprio's 52nd birthday celebration. The rapper took to Instagram to share a photo montage of the high-profile event, which was held at a private residence and drew a massive crowd of Hollywood elites. Cent, 51, captioned his post with a mix of envy and excitement, writing, 'you wasn't invited to the party, damn. what does this mean? Leo S**t was crazy!' His comments immediately sparked renewed interest in the specifics of the gathering.

Celebrity Attendees and Guest List

Leonardo DiCaprio's best friend and former Spider-Man co-star Tobey Maguire led the star-studded attendance at the exclusive LA residence. The guest list read like a who's who of Academy Award winners and international icons. Jonah Hill, Casey Affleck, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Al Pacino, and Orlando Bloom were all present to celebrate the actor. International attention was also captured by the presence of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau among the revelers. Love Island USA star Courtney Boerner was also spotted attending the festivities, dressed in a white minidress that stood out in the crowd.

Also read Leonardo DiCaprio 52nd Birthday Party Draws Celebrity Crowd and Scrutiny

The Mystery Bus of Young Women

A significant portion of the conversation surrounding the party focused on the arrival of a white bus that delivered a large group of young, scantily-clad women to the event. The vehicle's arrival raised eyebrows among attendees and observers alike, creating a scene reminiscent of collegiate parties from popular culture. The unidentified women were photographed entering the residence alongside established actors including Al Pacino, Tobey Maguire, Adrien Brody, Jonah Hill, and Casey Affleck. The visual of the bus dropping off this specific group became the defining image of the night, widely discussed on social media platforms.

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Recurring Speculation About DiCaprio

The images from the birthday bash have reignited long-standing rumors regarding Leonardo DiCaprio's dating preferences. The celebrity community has frequently noted a pattern in the actor's romantic history, often drawing comparisons to scenes from the film The Social Network. In that movie, women are bussed into a college party for evaluation, a metaphor many have applied to DiCaprio's public image. He has previously faced backlash for an apparent refusal to date women over the age of 25, a trend that has followed him for years despite his global fame and philanthropic efforts.

Recent Relationships and Age Controversies

Leonardo DiCaprio's past five-year relationship with Argentine-American actress Camila Morrone ended in 2022, just months after she turned 25. This breakup fueled speculation, though he has since been linked to Italian model Victoria Ceretti, who is 28 years old, starting in 2023. The actor was also briefly linked to Gigi Hadid in September 2022, but those rumors were squashed in February 2023. An insider stated at that time that DiCaprio was single and wanted to ditch the image of seeking young women, expressing frustration that the narrative continued to follow him.

Denials and Industry Reaction

Despite the ongoing rumors, sources close to the actor have consistently denied romantic involvement with much younger women. When DiCaprio was pictured with models Victoria Lamas, 25, and Eden Polani, 19, after his split from Morrone, an insider clarified that they were merely seated next to each other at a music-listening party. 50 Cent's public commentary adds another layer to the story, as the rapper and actor have been friends for many years, previously pictured together in 2015. The Daily Mail has contacted representatives for both parties for further comment, but has yet to receive an official response regarding the nature of the evening's festivities.