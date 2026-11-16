50 Cent calls Leonardo DiCaprio's 52nd birthday wild after a bus delivered young women to the LA gathering. Stars like Tobey Maguire and Al Pacino attended the exclusive Saturday event.

Rapper Curtis Jackson, known professionally as 50 Cent, has publicly commented on the extravagant 52nd birthday celebration for actor Leonardo DiCaprio. The star-studded gathering took place at a private residence in Los Angeles on Saturday night, featuring an extensive list of Hollywood notables and引发ing significant media attention. DiCaprio, who recently turned 52, hosted the event which drew comparisons to college fraternity culture due to the specific nature of the guest arrivals.

Star-Studded Guest List and Attendees

The evening was led by DiCaprio's close friend and fellow actor Tobey Maguire, who ensured a high-profile turnout for the occasion. The impressive roster of attendees included Jonah Hill, Casey Affleck, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Orlando Bloom, and supermodel Cara Delevingne. Veteran actor Al Pacino was also present, adding to the prestige of the night, while former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined the celebrity crowd.

Also read Tobey Maguire Attends Leonardo DiCaprio 52nd Birthday Gala

Love Island USA star Courtney Boerner was also spotted at the festivities, wearing a distinctive white minidress that fit the glamorous theme of the party. The presence of such a diverse group of international figures and entertainment industry elites underscored the exclusivity and scale of DiCaprio's milestone birthday celebration in Southern California.

The Bus Arrival and 50 Cent's Social Media Post

A notable point of discussion during the evening was the arrival of a white bus that transported a large group of young, scantily-clad women to the private residence. The spectacle drew immediate attention from guests and observers, with DiCaprio's longtime friend 50 Cent later posting about the surreal nature of the event on Instagram.

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50 Cent, who is 51 years old and has been friends with DiCaprio for many years, shared a photo montage of the celebrities in attendance. In his caption, he wrote, 'you wasn't invited to the party, damn. what does this mean? Leo S**t was crazy!' The post highlighted the chaotic and high-energy atmosphere that defined the night, prompting widespread conversation across social media platforms.

The unidentified women were seen entering the venue alongside prominent actors including Al Pacino, Tobey Maguire, Adrien Brody, Jonah Hill, and Casey Affleck. The visual of the bus delivering these guests to the party was later compared to scenes from the film The Social Network, where women are bussed into a college party while the character Mark Zuckerberg builds a website.

Public Speculation Regarding DiCaprio's Dating Habits

The imagery from the birthday party has reignited public scrutiny regarding Leonardo DiCaprio's long-standing dating preferences. For years, the actor has faced backlash over his apparent refusal to date women over the age of 25. This pattern has been a consistent topic of media discussion, with critics pointing to his past relationships as evidence of a specific preference for younger partners.

DiCaprio's recent romantic history supports these public perceptions. He ended his five-year relationship with Argentine-American actress Camila Morrone in 2022, shortly after she turned 25. Prior to that, he dated model Gisele Bundchen for five years starting when she was 20, and enjoyed a five-year romance with Israeli actress Bar Refaeli that concluded when she reached 25.

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Most recently, DiCaprio has been linked to Italian model Victoria Ceretti, who is 28, since 2023. This relationship contradicts the strict under-25 narrative that has followed him for decades. However, the party's visual elements have nonetheless fueled fresh debates about his personal choices and public image.

Denials and Insider Perspectives on Rumors

Despite the persistent rumors, insiders close to the actor have repeatedly denied that he actively seeks out extremely young partners for romantic relationships. In February 2023, a source clarified that DiCaprio is single and not interested in the hype surrounding his dating life. The insider stated that Leo is looking for something more mature and is bothered by the continuous speculation.

The source emphasized that DiCaprio wants to ditch the image of dating only young women once and for all. This clarification came after DiCaprio was pictured with models Victoria Lamas, 25, and Eden Polani, 19, following his split from Morrone. A representative was forced to issue a denial that anything romantic occurred between DiCaprio and Polani, who is 29 years his junior.

The insider explained that their seating arrangement at a music-listening party was purely social, noting that many people were present at the event. The Daily Mail has contacted representatives for DiCaprio and 50 Cent regarding the birthday party details and has yet to receive an official comment from either party.