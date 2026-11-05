50 Cent Mocks Sean Combs on 57th Birthday Behind Bars

50 Cent publicly ridiculed Sean Combs during his 57th birthday while the music mogul serves time at FCI Allenwood, highlighting the ongoing feud.

50 Cent posted a direct message to his Instagram feed on Wednesday, marking the 57th birthday of Sean Combs with a public insult. The rapper, born Curtis James Jackson III, wrote 'Happy 57th B day Diddy wishing you many more, LOL' on his main account. This social media interaction coincides with Combs spending his milestone day serving a prison sentence at FCI Allenwood in Pennsylvania.

Visual Mockery and Longstanding Rivalry

Alongside the text post, 50 Cent shared an image that appeared to be an AI-generated photo of Combs. The visual showed the music mogul with graying hair and a smile, adding a layer of visual taunt to the digital insult. This latest exchange continues a decades-long feud between the two hip-hop figures. The rivalry escalated in 2006 when 50 Cent released the diss track 'The Bomb' targeting Combs.

Also read Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ prison release date moved up following transfer

Prison Transfer Details and Solitary Confinement

Combs has been held at FCI Allenwood after being transferred from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. The move followed an alleged brawl that led to Combs being placed in solitary confinement at his previous facility. Union secretary Jose Rojas claimed to TMZ that Combs is now living among the general population at the Pennsylvania prison. Combs spokesman Juda Engelmayer confirmed to The Daily Mail that he was pleased to hear Combs had returned to general population status.

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Sentencing Outcome and Release Timeline Shifts

A jury convicted Combs of two counts of transporting prostitutes across state lines for sex at his 2025 federal trial. He was acquitted on more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. A judge sentenced the rapper to four years and two months in prison, with the term beginning in October 2025. His release date has been moved up multiple times, now set for February 6, 2028.

Live Performance Jabs and Legal Context

Earlier this year in July, 50 Cent mocked Combs during a performance at LIV Beach in Las Vegas. He addressed the crowd by saying they picked being there instead of being in solitary confinement. This reference pointed to Combs' time in the box at FCI Fort Dix following the alleged altercation. 50 Cent had previously released a four-part Netflix documentary titled 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning' last December.