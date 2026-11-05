50 Cent Mocks Diddy on 57th Birthday Amid Prison Transfer

50 Cent posted a birthday message for Sean Combs on Instagram as the rapper serves time at FCI Allenwood following a prison sentence reduction.

Rapper Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent, has intensified his public feud with music mogul Sean Combs by posting a mocking birthday message on social media. The post coincided with Combs' 57th birthday while the disgraced artist was serving his prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Allenwood, Pennsylvania. This latest digital jab comes as Combs' release date has been moved up to February 6, 2028, following a transfer that places him back into the general population.

The Birthday Message and AI Image

50 Cent took to his main Instagram account on Wednesday to address Combs directly, wishing him many more birthdays with a laugh-out-loud emoji. The post included a visual element that appeared to be an artificial intelligence-generated photograph of Combs displaying gray hair and a smile. This visual representation was widely interpreted by fans and media observers as a satirical take on the aging process and current state of the imprisoned mogul. Representatives for both 50 Cent and Sean Combs were contacted for comment but had not provided a statement at the time of publication.

Also read What Will Sean 'Diddy' Combs Eat on His 57th Birthday Behind Bars? Prison Menu Revealed

History of Feud and Legal Context

The hostility between these two hip-hop figures spans over two decades, rooted in a 2006 diss track titled 'The Bomb' released by 50 Cent. In recent years, the conflict expanded to include serious allegations regarding the 1997 murder of Christopher Wallace, also known as Biggie Smalls. Additionally, 50 Cent produced a four-part Netflix documentary series titled 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning,' which aired in December of last year and examined the controversies surrounding Combs' life and career. These projects have kept the rivalry in the public eye well beyond the initial diss tracks that started the discord.

Prison Transfer and Release Schedule

Sean Combs' custody status has changed rapidly in recent months, moving from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey to FCI Allenwood in Pennsylvania. The transfer occurred after he was confined to solitary confinement following an alleged brawl at the New Jersey facility. A federal jury previously found Combs guilty of two counts of transporting prostitutes across state lines for the purpose of sex. He was acquitted on more severe charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. The judge sentenced him to four years and two months in prison, with the sentence commencing in October 2025. The most recent adjustment to his release timeline shortens his remaining time by approximately three weeks.

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Current Custody Conditions at FCI Allenwood

Reports indicate that Combs is now living among the general population at the Pennsylvania facility, a significant shift from his previous isolation. Jose Rojas, a union secretary for federal prison employees, alleged through TMZ that Combs is interacting with other inmates rather than remaining in segregation. This confirmation aligns with statements from Combs' spokesman, Juda Engelmayer, who expressed satisfaction with the news of his client's return to general population status. The move to a less restrictive environment suggests a progression in his disciplinary standing within the federal correctional system.

Past Public Mockeries by 50 Cent

This is not the first time 50 Cent has publicly ridiculed Combs while he is incarcerated. Earlier in the year, during a performance at LIV Beach in Las Vegas, 50 Cent mocked the rapper's confinement. He told the audience that Combs could have been anywhere but chose to be in a federal prison box, specifically referencing Fort Dix. These public jabs, combined with the current birthday post, demonstrate a sustained effort by 50 Cent to highlight Combs' downfall while maintaining his own prominence in the music industry. The ongoing narrative continues to attract significant media attention and public discourse surrounding the legal and personal lives of both artists.