50 Cent reveals Eminem is preparing a new album presentation following his historic Spotify Billions Club milestone. Details on the video cameo and upcoming music.

50 Cent has officially confirmed that rapper Eminem is currently working on a new album. The announcement came during a recent episode of the Spotify Billions Club series, which celebrated Eminem reaching a historic milestone. This event marks the fifth time in his decorated career that the artist has achieved such a significant streaming benchmark with a single track.

Eminem Spotify Billions Club Milestone

The veteran rapper achieved this feat with his track The Real Slim Shady, which recently surpassed one billion views on YouTube. This specific milestone highlights the enduring global reach of his early work and his consistent ability to generate massive audiences across different platforms and eras of his career. The achievement places him in an elite group of artists who have cracked the billion-view barrier.

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Animated Video Cameo Details

The celebration took the form of a special episode where Eminem appeared at the Spotify office surrounded by Billions Club accolades. In a humorous sequence, he was served a dish of his mom's spaghetti inside a Lose Yourself plaque. The scene turned chaotic when sauce spilled on his new Air Jordan 4s, prompting the appearance of an old friend taking on his Slim Shady persona from the center of the pasta dish. Em was then pulled into an animated world where he took a trip down memory lane while getting quizzed on his classic hits that have joined the Billions Club over the years, including Not Afraid, Stan, Lose Yourself, and Love the Way You Lie.

Five Time Billion Viewer Club

This recent recognition marks the fifth time Eminem has joined the Billions Club in his decorated career. He reached No. 1 on the charts with both of his Rihanna collaborations Love the Way You Lie and The Monster, as well as Not Afraid, Lose Yourself and Crack a Bottle. The last track was created with his close friends, further emphasizing his collaborative history and commercial dominance in the hip-hop genre. These tracks have consistently performed exceptionally well, cementing his status as a top-tier streaming artist.

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50 Cent Album Announcement

During the episode, 50 Cent provided insights into Eminem's current creative process. He noted that Eminem put a couple of pieces together for the project. The rapper decided to focus on this new material because he got closer to his album. 50 Cent explained that Eminem kinda fell back on the video promotion because he is preparing his presentation for the next album. This statement serves as a direct confirmation that new music is in the works and likely to be released following the completion of this presentation.

Video Finale and Future Implications

The episode closes with Em returning to the real world and threatening to kill his Slim Shady alter ego, who is hiding out in the spaghetti. This ending serves as a callback to his 2024 album, reinforcing the thematic connections between his past and present work. Fans are now awaiting further details on the upcoming album as Eminem completes his preparation phase. The combination of the Spotify celebration and the direct confirmation from 50 Cent suggests that new material is imminent.