50,000 G7 protesters shut down major city ahead of Trump visit to French-Swiss border

GENEVA – President Trump is hosting UFC fighters on the White House lawn Sunday night but the real battle may be on the streets of Geneva, where 50,000 people are expected to take to the stre…

night but the real battle may be on the streets of Geneva, where 50,000 people are expected to take to the streets of Switzerland’s second largest city to protest the G7 summit.

Geneva essentially shut down on Sunday. Businesses closed and boarded up their windows. Anti-protester wire fencing was raised around the streets. And police vans took their places on corners, with officers wearing riot gear in preparation..

He, like most world leaders, will arrive at Geneva’s airport before traveling to the summit location in nearby Evian, France. French and Swiss authorities shut down 27 border crossings on Sunday to keep the protesters away from the small spa-town on the shores of Lake Geneva where Trump and the other world leaders will stay. Military helicopters flew over Lake Geneva, circling its famous Jet d’Eau, one of the tallest fountains in the world. Police boats patrolled the waters.

The protesters, who had to get permits for Sunday’s event, is a “No-G7” coalition of more than 60 associations, unions and left-wing groups that denounce “fascism and imperialism”. There is concern Sunday’s event could be a repeat of 2003 when violent protesters smashed windows and caused thousands in damage on the sidelines of the G8, when Russia was a member of the group.

“We are very afraid of the policy and the politics of Mr. Trump and also of the other leaders of the G7, because they are fighting, making war all over the place,” Francoise Nyffeler, spokesperson for the NoG7 coalition, told the Associated Press. “The planet is in danger and we are very scared about it and we want to protest and say that the people of the world are against their policies,” she added.

The famous water fountain on Lake GenevaOne protest already took place on Friday, when a flotilla of around 20 boats parked off the shore of Evian on Lake Geneva on Saturday, displaying anti-G7 and pro-Palestinian banners. Given the determination of the groups and the number of world leaders who will be in the area, both French and Swiss military members have been deployed to back up local police.

The G7 brings together the leaders of the world’s largest developed economies — Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States. French President Emmanuel Macron, who is the summit host, also invited several other leaders, including from India and several Middle East nations.





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donald Trump Protesters

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump-Macron Relationship Tested Ahead of G7 SummitThe complex and often contentious relationship between US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron will be put to the test at the upcoming G7 summit in France. The two leaders have had a history of disagreements on issues such as tariffs, Ukraine, and the Iran war, and their dynamic will be scrutinized by world leaders and diplomats. Macron has been critical of Trump's handling of the Ukraine conflict, and has been frustrated by Trump's complaints about European countries not doing enough to help. Trump has been critical of European countries for not joining him in his efforts to address the Iran nuclear program, and has complained that they were not consulted before the US launched airstrikes against Iran in February. The relationship between Trump and Macron has been further complicated by the Iran war and Trump's complaints about European countries not helping, when they hadn't been consulted, and their interests are very much affected by this. Macron has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Paris in late 2024 to discuss the conflict, and has been critical of Trump's waning support for Ukraine. The two leaders have continued to exchange barbs, with Trump saying that Macron is

Read more »

Downtown Geneva boards up as drastic security tightens ahead of anti-G7 protestsShops and businesses in downtown Geneva have boarded up their storefronts ahead of planned anti-G7 protests on Sunday.

Read more »

Downtown Geneva boards up as drastic security tightens ahead of anti-G7 protestsShops and businesses in downtown Geneva have boarded up their storefronts ahead of planned anti-G7 protests on Sunday.

Read more »

Geneva braces for mass protests as G7 leaders gather in nearby EvianThousands are expected to rally under tight security in Geneva ahead of the G7 summit in France, as authorities try to prevent a repeat of the violence seen during the 2003 meeting.

Read more »