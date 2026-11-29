Five zodiac signs have powerful horoscopes on November 29, 2026 during Moon square Mercury. Sunday's astrology gives Leo, Scorpio, Aries, Aquarius, and Taurus an edge.

The Leo Moon square Mercury in Scorpio is quite a powerful energy for five zodiac signs on November 29. Sunday’s horoscopes have them fully prepared to show everyone who’s boss.

When Mercury’s in Scorpio, it’s easy to suss out pretty much anything anyone’s trying to hide. The Leo Moon makes people extra expressive and the square aspect between the two acts like a truth serum. This energy gives a few astrological signs an incredible opening toThe Moon in your zodiac sign has your confidence at an 11 out of 10. You’re giving off a lot of light on Sunday.

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Don’t be surprised when people try to steal some of it. You're no stranger toNo sweat off your back, though. Mercury’s in Scorpio, so November 29 is a day when you’ll know right off the bat when someone’s got the evil eye on you. This energy also makes it very easy to protect your peace.