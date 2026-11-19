The best high street coat selection we've seen this season...

is the ultimate winter wardrobe staple. Whether you're looking for a tailored wool style, a sleek leather trench or a faux fur design, the right outerwear can immediately elevate your look, with minimal effort required.

And, let's face it, now that the cold weather is here, we're looking for the most polished yet practical options out there to invest in for the months ahead...has long been one of our go-to high street destinations for its mix of cool-girl coats in every style – and this season is no different. The brand has an impressive outerwear offering this winter, with a range of of luxe-looking designs at affordable price points.is made from 50% wool and priced under £120, it's not surprising that it has been selling fast.

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Whether you're throwing this on for the office commute or you're layering it over a party dress, this is the kind of effortless coat style you'll wear time and time again. While all black is the classic option, there are also plenty of textured and printed designs to choose from, like the.

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