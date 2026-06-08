5-year-old on e-bike struck by car in Bucks County, airlifted to CHOP: Police

A boy was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia after getting struck by a car as he rode an e-bike in Levittown, Bucks County, police said.

A five-year-old boy was seriously hurt after he was hit by a car in Bristol Township. Police say it happened while the child was riding an e-bike.

As NBC10’s Deanna Durante reports, new surveillance video captured the moments leading up to the crash. A five-year-old was airlifted to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia on Sunday after getting struck by a car as he rode an e-bike in Levittown in Bucks County, police said. The crash occurred in the area of the 1000 block of Green Lane at around 6:39 p.m. on June 7, Bristol Township police said.

As the boy on a"Strike Throne" e-bike was traveling east out of a parking lot at Truman High School, he was struck by a 2022 Toyota Camry in the roadway, police said. NBC10 obtained video of the crash. The Camry was traveling south on Green Lane towards Mill Creek Road when it struck the boy on the front passenger side of the car, police said.

However, the boy's family claims he was here with an older sibling, not operating the bike, but trying to cross the street when he was hit. The boy was initially taken to St. Mary's Hospital by the Fairless Hills Rescue Squad, but he was airlifted to CHOP. Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact Officer Jane Areias of the Bristol Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit at 267-812-3070.

While police can not yet say how fast the driver of the Camry was moving, they do say the crash brings to mind another safety issue, the popularity of e-bikes and state laws that have not kept up with the technology.

"If you're a parent and your child wants one, think twice. These are very dangerous, they go very very very fast," said Sgt. Jason Mancuso of the Bristol Township Police Department.





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